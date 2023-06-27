The unique history of a Smyth County building may help it become a place of hope for the future.

Last week, at its quarterly meeting, the commonwealth’s Board of Historic Resources added the Southwestern State Hospital Tubercular Building, also called the Rehab Building, to the Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR).

The VLR is Virginia’s official list of places of historic, architectural, archaeological, and cultural significance.

The Rehab Building is part of the campus of what is now Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute, but is expected to become the home of the Appalachian Center for Hope, a residential drug treatment center.

Southwestern State was created by an 1884 act of the General Assembly for the treatment of the mentally ill. The Rehab Building was designed “to provide a therapeutic setting for those patients with tuberculosis; hence, the building has plenteous operable windows and a linear plan to provide good ventilation, an effective aid to treatment of tuberculosis,” says an application for historic preservation.

John Graham, an Appalachian Center for Hope board member, said the one-story building’s long corridor and windows were designed to facilitate airflow. A few years ago, he said, people might have thought that design was crazy until COVID-19 came along.

The two-wing, one-story building originally housed 40 men and 40 women and “had its own kitchen and dining room,” according to the application, which also says, “The building’s interior is virtually unchanged from its initial configuration as a treatment facility for patients with tuberculosis.”

Graham is grateful to see the Rehab Building being recognized for its significance.

However, he’s also hopeful that the designation will help the center fund the building’s rehabilitation.

It could be such a significant piece of financing that Graham said the center’s board has hired a consultant that specializes in the use of tax credits. The credit, he said, can defray up to 50% to 60% of certain renovation costs.

Graham would like for those renovations to begin soon. The construction documents, he said, are ready to be put out for bid. However, the center is awaiting a state-required engineering study to determine a final plat for a new parking lot that the center is building for institute staff. The commonwealth conveyed the building and two acres to the county for the center’s development.

“We are passionate about seeing this done as soon as possible,” Graham said Thursday. “We know there are people in our community who are dying who don’t have access to the treatment they need.”

Every month, he said, the community loses members to overdoses. Of that, Graham said, “We are painfully aware…. Those are our friends and neighbors.”

A news release regarding the designation said, “The hospital opened in 1887 as one of Virginia’s four historic-period mental healthcare hospitals. The classically inspired brick and stone building was designed in the mid-1930s by the Roanoke-based architectural firm Eubank and Caldwell. Built as two wings connected by a kitchen, the building exterior features quarry-faced limestone foundations, round-arched and square-headed windows and entries, and parapet gables with lunettes. Each wing centers on a sun porch where tuberculosis patients recuperated. The east wing also has glass-fronted bedrooms opening onto the sun porch. The interior features include an axial corridor which links together the three parts of the building: the east wing, the west wing, and a connecting kitchen. The Tubercular Building’s site, located somewhat removed from the hospital’s core, reflects its use for the treatment of an infectious disease and the need to isolate its occupants from the general hospital population. The facility historically served as an important component of Southwestern State Hospital, the principal healthcare facility serving Southwest Virginia’s white population (the first African American patient was admitted in 1967). Use of the building for tuberculosis care was discontinued in 1969.”

From 1970 to 1990, the Rehab Building was used for patient rehab. After 1990, it was used for staff functions and storage and then was vacated.

The building was among 11 places added to the Virginia Landmarks Register last week. Some of the others include the Charlottesville Downtown Mall Historic District, featuring one of the nation’s few remaining pedestrian-only downtown streets; Eyreville, an Eastern Shore estate that includes what experts believe is the oldest colonial site to be excavated on the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia peninsula; one of the earliest premier golf resorts in the Shenandoah Valley — Shenvalee Golf Resort; and a rare surviving company coal town from the early 20th century — the Dante Downtown Historic District.

In addition to the Virginia designation, Graham said the non-profit board for the center is also seeking national recognition of the building’s historic status.

DHR will forward the documentation for these newly listed VLR sites to the National Park Service for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Listing a property in the state or national registers is honorary and sets no restrictions on what owners may do with their property, the DHR said.

According to the DHR, the designation “is foremost an invitation to learn about and experience authentic and significant places in Virginia’s history. Designating a property to the state or national registers—either individually or as a contributing building in a historic district—provides an owner the opportunity to pursue historic rehabilitation tax credit improvements to the building. Tax credit projects must comply with the Secretary of Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.”