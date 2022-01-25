Wythe grand jurors return indictments

Meeting in Wytheville on Jan. 18, local grand jurors returned indictments ranging from drug possession to malicious wounding.

Those indicted will now stand trial in Wythe County Circuit Court.

Grand jurors also returned direct indictments – most for drug charges, but those were sealed by the court.

Here are the unsealed indictments:

Zachary Tyler Adams, 26, of Max Meadows was indicted on a charge of selling or distributing stolen property.

Tommy Dennis Bays, 52, of Barren Springs was indicted on drug possession and felony eluding police charges.

Heather Gaynell Bennett, 40, of Wytheville was indicted on charge of possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs and possessing drugs.

Elisha Sheree Blair, 39, of Ivanhoe was indicted on four drug possession charges.

Jesse Wade Braun, 36, no address, was indicted on a charge of possessing with the intent to sell or distribute stolen property.

Eric Ray Carta, 28, of Speedwell was indicted on a charge of making a threat in writing.

Dallas Lane Cleveland, 26, of Rural Retreat was indicted on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.

Crystal Lewis Davidson, 38, of Marion was indicted on charges of drug possession and possession of a gun with drugs.

Bradlee Erick Hahn, 32, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Derek Dwayne Hurley, 44, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Logan Edward Jones, 18, of Max Meadows was indicted on charges of threatening to burn a public building and making a threat in writing.

Brandon Conrad Miller, 37, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a charge of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Wayne Edward Moore, 54, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Mark Anthony Wayne Olinger, 38, of Wytheville was indicted on an unlawful wounding charge.

Jason Lee Osborne Sr., 41, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of strangulation and abduction.

Nicole Alexandra Petty, 28, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a felony child endangerment charge.

Aaron Mykal Powell, 27, of Marion was indicted on a possession with the intent to distribute marijuana charge.

Bridgette Yvonne Quesenberry, 28, of Fries was indicted on charges of forgery (three counts) and uttering (three counts).

Kaira Lynn Ratcliffe, 32, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.

James Monroe Rudisill Sr., 58, of Speedwell was indicted on a charge of possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs.

Georgina Lynn Sawyers, 36, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs

Tonya Desiree Scott, 51, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of burglary, grand larceny and attempting to commit larceny with the intent to sell or distribute.

Stephen Lane Shanholtz Jr., 46, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of stealing property and larceny with the intent to sell or distribute.

Ashlyn Elizabeth Stilwell, 20, of Max Meadows was indicted on a malicious wounding charge.

Tiffany Anne Wolford, 31, of Wytheville was indicted on two drug possession charges.

Seth Aaron Wright, 28, of Max Meadows was indicted on 20 counts of possessing child pornography.