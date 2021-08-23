Medicine Show offers theatre, music in Marion on Saturday

Along with two short plays, the medicine show will feature several local and regional bands and a growing list of vendors selling food, jewelry, crafts, herbs and more.

Back in the old days, touring acts would travel the country in medicine shows, peddling miracle cures between various bits of entertainment. The shows, some of which continued until World War II, were especially common in the 19 th century old west.

The old time medicine shows promised a cure for disease, wrinkles, a longer life and any number of ailments.

Sage notes that his show isn't selling patent medicine or miracle elixirs, but promises that it's “a cure for what ails you” nonetheless.

He points out that music, storytelling, art and theatre might not add years on to your life – and may even contribute to wrinkles, what with all the smiling and laughing – but they will add life to your years.

The Marion medicine show, set for 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, is the first of what Sage hopes is a long line of shows.

About the Crowe Hollerers