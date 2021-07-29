Heart of Floyd Tourism Pat Sharkey retires

Pat Sharkey has been at the helm of Floyd’s tourism efforts since the department was officially formed in 2013, and will retire at the end of this month, leaving years of exponential tourism growth in her wake.
Known for her inexplicable talent to find solutions benefitting all involved parties and the whole community, Pat has spent the past eight years working closely with county and town officials in a variety of sectors to bring the best aspects of Floyd front-and-center for the region, state, country and world to see.
Lydeana Martin, Floyd County’s economic and community development director, listed a number of notable projects Pat worked on, including those promoting agriculture, supporting local businesses and embracing what makes Floyd what it is, and said part of why Pat has been able to do what she’s done with Floyd Tourism is because of who she is at her core.
“Pat is comfortable talking to everyone, and constantly finds ways to weave things together in a way that helps as many people in the community as possible,” Martin said. The relationships Pat has been able to build over time, and the trust that comes with them, Martin added, has been a key to her success.
John McEnhill, executive director of the Floyd Chamber of Commerce has worked with Pat in several capacities since 2004, including at the Jacksonville Center for the Arts and Floyd’s Visitor’s Center on Main Street, which is “part of her legacy.”
“Her extensive network of partners and resources in not only promoting Floyd but also our region is quite impressive. I often think of her as the Energizer Bunny of tourism, she is always going the extra mile to promote Floyd,” McEnhill said. “For years she has been a valued partner, and I will greatly miss working with her.”
Floyd Grown, a tourism initiative launched in 2018 to highlight Floyd’s rich agricultural history and resources, the same year Floyd County Economic Development Authority and Tourism unveiled Floyd’s first jointly created logo.
As the Virginia Department of Tourism celebrated the 50th anniversary of the “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan/logo in 2019, Pat led the statewide celebration in Floyd County with more than a month (50 days) of events from July until September 2019, highlighting treasures both within town limits, and in more rural parts of the county.
Pat also manages a display showcasing Floyd at the Virginia Welcome Center off Interstate 77 in Lambsburg. Martin said she’s heard from many people that the display is like a small patch of Floyd inside the Visitors Center.
Floyd County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Turman stopped by to see the spread at the beginning of summer, and said the staff at the Lambsburg Visitors Center “couldn’t say enough good things about how Pat worked with them.”
“I was impressed by the way Floyd was being promoted and the different displays that showed the beauty of our county,” Turman said this week. “I know Pat works hard to promote Floyd County and will be very hard to replace.”
Town Manager Kayla Cox agrees with Turnman’s sentiments, having worked with Pat on a variety of projects during the past eight years, including promoting Floyd’s Small Town Summer.
“It has been a great pleasure to work with Pat during the past eight years,” Cox said. “She has poured her heart and soul into building relationships with our local businesses, regional stakeholders and community members.”
The two also worked together, along with County Administrator Linda Millsaps, on the restructuring of the Floyd Tourism Agreement, which was approved at the beginning of June by Floyd Town Council and the Floyd County Board of Supervisors.
As the only Tourism Director Floyd has had, Pat was able to contribute invaluable insight for the restructured agreement that allows the Tourism Department to run more conductively in the coming years.
Millsaps, who became Floyd County Administrator at the beginning of the year, said Pat’s “unique ability to shine a beautiful, bright light on everything that makes up Floyd” played a huge part in Millsaps’ moving here.
“She’s been a leader, cheerleader and Operations Manager all at once,” Millsaps explained, noting Pat’s talent for balancing an ever-evolving list of responsibilities and community partners.
Mayor Will Griffin thanked Pat in May during a town council meeting after a presentation detailing Pat’s work on Floyd’s behalf during the pandemic, which included the launch of ShopFloyd.org and managing the VisitFloydVa.com website.
Pat also worked with business owners in obtaining emergency relief funding, including the New River Valley Resiliency Grant and other regional efforts.
“We owe a lot of gratitude to you, Pat. We’ll miss you,” Griffin said, adding that the next tourism director will have huge shoes to fill.
A floating celebration for Pat’s retirement will be held at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library from 2-4 p.m.Friday, July 30.