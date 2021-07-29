Heart of Floyd Tourism Pat Sharkey retires

Pat Sharkey has been at the helm of Floyd’s tourism efforts since the department was officially formed in 2013, and will retire at the end of this month, leaving years of exponential tourism growth in her wake.

Known for her inexplicable talent to find solutions benefitting all involved parties and the whole community, Pat has spent the past eight years working closely with county and town officials in a variety of sectors to bring the best aspects of Floyd front-and-center for the region, state, country and world to see.

Lydeana Martin, Floyd County’s economic and community development director, listed a number of notable projects Pat worked on, including those promoting agriculture, supporting local businesses and embracing what makes Floyd what it is, and said part of why Pat has been able to do what she’s done with Floyd Tourism is because of who she is at her core.

“Pat is comfortable talking to everyone, and constantly finds ways to weave things together in a way that helps as many people in the community as possible,” Martin said. The relationships Pat has been able to build over time, and the trust that comes with them, Martin added, has been a key to her success.