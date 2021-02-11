‘New Voice: Emerging Artists’ on display through April

Jesse Burgardt, programming coordinator at the Floyd Center for the Arts, applauds the exhibit, stating, “The clarity of expression by the New Voice Artists is powerful, and offers an unique invitation for the viewer to also find a place of introspection. These artists do have a strong voice and certainly should be proud of their message.”

Also on display at the Center, in the Falcon Gallery, is “Portraits and Backgrounds: Pencil Drawings” by Steve Lash. These fine-detailed portraits have elements of contemporary life, paralleled with different aspects of the cultural past, such as Celtic Art and Western Art.

Both exhibits will be viewable from Feb. 13 through April 3. They are free and open to the public during regular business hours. The Center has COVID-19 prevention safety measures in place. Private viewings in the galleries are available for individuals and/or small groups by advance reservation.

More information is available via www.floydartcenter.org, or by calling or visiting the Center at, (540) 745-2784 or 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.