‘New Voice: Emerging Artists’ on display through April

The Floyd Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome several emerging regional artists displaying their work in the Ninth Annual New Voice: Emerging Artists exhibit. This exhibit will remain on display through Saturday, April 3.
Each year the Center invites regional university art instructors to recommend current and former students who are either just starting along their artistic paths, or who are somehow changing their artistic journey in a significant way. This year’s referrals came from Radford University, Virginia Tech, New River Community College and Floyd-based Ceramic Artist, Silvie Granatelli.
The 2021 list of invited artists in the "New Voice: Emerging Artists" exhibit is as follows:
- Zach Blevins-Goad of Christiansburg, VA. Referred by Stuart Robinson of Radford University
- Noah Bower of Floyd, VA. Referred by Tammy Parks of New River Community College
- Bobbie Rhea Daniels of Bedford, VA. Referred by Jennifer Hand of Virginia Tech
- Alexandra Leonetti of Dublin, VA. Referred by Stuart Robinson of Radford University
- Isabella Linkous of Radford, VA. Referred by Stuart Robinson of Radford University
- Kevin Meredith of Christiansburg, VA. Referred by Stuart Robinson of Radford University
- Charlotte Middleton of Floyd, VA. Referred by Silvie Granatelli
- Jack Miles of Radford, VA. Referred by Stuart Robinson of Radford University
- Alejandra Moral of Blacksburg, VA. Referred by Stuart Robinson of Radford University
- Brittiany Rorrer of Barren Spring, VA. Referred by Tammy Parks of New River Community College
- Mikayla Spivey of Virginia Beach, VA. Referred by Jennifer Hand of Virginia Tech
Jesse Burgardt, programming coordinator at the Floyd Center for the Arts, applauds the exhibit, stating, “The clarity of expression by the New Voice Artists is powerful, and offers an unique invitation for the viewer to also find a place of introspection. These artists do have a strong voice and certainly should be proud of their message.”
Also on display at the Center, in the Falcon Gallery, is “Portraits and Backgrounds: Pencil Drawings” by Steve Lash. These fine-detailed portraits have elements of contemporary life, paralleled with different aspects of the cultural past, such as Celtic Art and Western Art.
Both exhibits will be viewable from Feb. 13 through April 3. They are free and open to the public during regular business hours. The Center has COVID-19 prevention safety measures in place. Private viewings in the galleries are available for individuals and/or small groups by advance reservation.
More information is available via www.floydartcenter.org, or by calling or visiting the Center at, (540) 745-2784 or 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.