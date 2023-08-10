For three years, two little girls and their grandmother have been rescuing Swallowtail butterflies from the Marion Post Office.

This year alone they report already saving 33 Swallowtails, the commonwealth’s official insect.

Once butterfly season begins, Lynn Sharpe said she and her granddaughters, 8-year-old Alexa Aker and 7-year-old Allison Aker, go the post office every day after school. They frequently find butterflies trapped near the front windows, beating their wings against the glass.

Early on, Sharpe and the girls said, they’d just release them outside the building. This year, she said, they’ve relocated the winged wonders to Marion’s Riverwalk.

Both girls acknowledged liking the yellow and black butterfly’s colors.

With the experience, Alexa said, she has learned that butterflies are quite fragile and their wings easily break.

Allison also shared the importance of not touching a butterfly too much. She’s right.

According to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, “…It is important to be extremely gentle when petting a butterfly…. The dust you may see on your finger after touching a lepidopteran wing is actually made up of tiny wing scales (modified hairs). If too many scales are rubbed away, the wing is more likely to tear or fail. If you do take the opportunity to pet a butterfly, please be extremely gentle.”

When they don’t make it in time and a butterfly has died, Sharpe said, they take it to a local artisan who creates jewelry with its wings.

Like their grandmother, both girls like wildlife. Sharpe has a special soft spot for crows, regularly feeding them peanuts. “I’ve always loved butterflied and birds,” she acknowledged.

The girls studied the Monarch butterfly at their school, Oak Point Elementary. They’ve both played softball and basketball, taken part in cheerleading, and are now studying ballet.

Scooby-Doo scored a mention as a favorite character as did Barbie and all things princess.

Sharpe wants to encourage the girls, the daughters of Coty and Audrey, in their caring spirit. She got them trophies for saving butterflies.

Sharpe said the family first noticed the butterfly problem when her sister was shipping packages daily and they’d see the trapped butterflies. They “kept coming and coming,” she said.

Postal workers are aware of the problem and say that birds sometimes get trapped as well.

Sharpe hopes that at some point postal officials might consider creating a small opening in the area so the beloved butterflies could escape.