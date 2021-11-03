Journal suggests famous explorer visited Smyth County

“It’s so exciting to think that they traveled to our area,” said Anna Leigh DeBord, president of the Smyth County Historical Society. “Now the job of proving and the documentation begins!”

DeBord is excited to be involved in helping the project with its connections to Smyth County.

“We had such a diverse group at the meeting and those folks know the area in detail and can help,” she said. “Linda and Harry Dean for Chilhowie, Barbara Jo Bunch for Seven Mile Ford, the Detweilers and Grahams for Marion. I can’t wait to get started.”

Crosson, a resident of Fincastle, was delighted with her visit to Smyth County.

“They were very gracious,” she said. “They asked relevant questions and were so knowledgeable. The trip was so enjoyable for Jim and I. We feel at home in that area.”

Jim Johnston is treasurer of the Virginia Lewis & Clark Legacy Trail organization and Crosson’s fiancé.

The Old Stone Tavern that Crosson talked about in her presentation – currently owned by Issac Freeman who is the Smyth County chair for the project -- is on the National and the Virginia Registers of Historic Places. Tours were once held at the site in Atkins right at the intersection with U.S. 11 and Nick’s Creek Road.