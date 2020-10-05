Marion's newest food truck offers tastes of Mexico, Philly

D’s Street Grubb is on location Tuesday through Saturday, 12-4 p.m. They offer the street tacos on Tuesday and Wednesday along with street corn, which is fire-roasted corn cut off the cob, with chips and salsa, and the Philly cheese steaks Thursday through Saturday, and drinks. Items can be dressed to order. They plan to expand with soups and sandwiches in the cold weather, and be on site as long as possible weather permitting.

Byrd and Johnson said they like the location behind the historic bridge off North Main Street next to the former Happy’s restaurant, which can be accessed either from the parking lot of the Marion pool or the parking lot on North Main where customers can walk across the bridge.

Plans are to remove the gates on the bridge for easier pedestrian access, add lights, picnic tables, and perhaps have utilities attached by the town.

For right now, they are enjoying the weather and growing business. They also enjoy having their three children – 12-year-old boy and 7-year-old twins, a boy and a girl – at the food truck.

“I like it,” said Johnson. “Once the bridge is decorated and tables set up, it will be better. And when the pool opens next year that will be nice.”