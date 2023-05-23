The cameras captured everything, but was it murder, manslaughter or maybe self-defense?

It took Wythe County jurors less than an hour on Tuesday to answer that question in the June 21, 2020, death of 19-year-old Matthew Blake King of Rural Retreat.

After two days of testimony that included several minutes of surveillance video, police body camera footage and cell phone recordings, 20-year-old William Greg Akers III was convicted of first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of murder in King’s slaying.

Also of Rural Retreat, Akers, who faces life in prison, will be sentenced by a judge on Aug. 31. He’s already spent nearly three years behind bars while awaiting trial.

According to police and trial evidence, Akers was 17 – almost 18 -- when he and a friend, Tyler Burak, met King at the Spirit Convenience Store at Rural Retreat’s crossroads to buy half an ounce of marijuana for $140. Akers lived close by and had walked to the store.

Akers told police Burak messaged King after the pair believed they didn’t get the full amount of drugs they had bought.

As Akers and Burak sat in the parking lot at approximately 11:47 p.m., King, along with three passengers, returned in his pickup truck to the then-closed store.

In later statements to police, Akers claimed King – who was 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighed 220 pounds and with whom he’d had a prior “beef” – threatened him and his friend after driving in like a “bat out of hell.”

Security camera footage, which didn’t include audio, showed Akers pulling a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol from his pocket and shooting King in the head before temporarily dropping the gun. A medical examiner said the bullet entered the left side of King’s forehead and exited out the back of his head.

Loud sobbing came from King’s supporters the first time the shooting video was played in court. After excusing the jury, a judge admonished King’s supporters to control their emotions or risk being asked to leave the gallery.

After the shooting, Akers ran to his house, gave the gun to his father and changed clothes, according to evidence.

Police arrested him about an hour later, and Akers, who didn’t testify at trial, repeatedly gave his version of events to the officers he encountered.

Akers told Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Cline that he didn’t pull the trigger and the gun “just went off” – a claim he continued to make when brought to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

“I wanted to scare him, man; I didn’t want to shoot him,” Akers said on body camera footage recorded by another deputy and played for jurors.

During the footage, which lasted more than an hour, Akers asked questions about the legal system and even the officer’s personal life.

Having just graduated from high school a few days before the shooting, he also lamented about his future.

“What the f---- do I do with my life,” he said. “I don’t have nothing figured out. …I want to have goals and s---.”

Along with claiming the shooting was accidental, Akers said he was intoxicated at the time. Police officers, though, said he didn’t show any signs of being drunk.

Seizing on Akers’ claim that he was scared of King and the shooting wasn’t planned, his attorney, Jed Arnold, told jurors his client’s actions amounted to “manslaughter at the most.”

“It was a mistake; it was carelessness,” he said.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, though, disagreed

“These were deliberate choices made by the defendant,” he said. “There were no accidents here.”

