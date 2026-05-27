Centerpiece Meet Smyth County’s Pet of the Week: Nelly Meet Smyth County's Pet of the Week: Nelly May 27, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Nelly is a 3-year-old Grey Queen. Submitted photo Nelly has been at Smyth Animal Rescue for 377 days. Submitted photo Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week is Nelly.kAm%9:D 362FE:7F= b\J62C\@=5 vC6J "F66? 92D 366? H2:E:?8 2E $>JE9 p?:>2= #6D4F6 7@C 96C 7@C6G6C 9@>6 D:?46 |2J h[ a_ad[ E92E’D bff 52JD @7 D96=E6C =:76P u2C E@@ =@?8 7@C DF49 2 DH66E 8:C=Pk^AmkAm}@H[ }6==J 5@6D 92G6 “2 C64@C5]” $96 8@E 2 =:EE=6 D2DDJ H:E9 E96 G6E 5FC:?8 96C >:4C@49:A 2AA@:?E>6?E— 3FE 9@?6DE=J[ H9@ 5@6D?’E 86E 2 =:EE=6 5C2>2E:4 2C@F?5 2 3:8 @=V ?665=6nPk^AmkAm&?56C?62E9 E92E DA:4J >@>6?E :D 2 =@G:?8 42E H9@ 23D@=FE6=J 25@C6D 36:?8 A6EE65 2?5 5@E65 @?] $96’D 92AA:6DE 4FC=65 FA 36D:56 J@F[ D@2<:?8 :? 27764E:@?… ;FDE AC676C23=J H:E9 2== 7@FC A2HD @? E96 8C@F?5] q6:?8 A:4<65 FA :D?’E C62==J 96C E9:?8[ 2?5 D96’5 2AAC64:2E6 9F>2?D H9@ C6DA64E 96C 3@F?52C:6D =:<6 E96 BF66? D96 :D]k^Am People are also reading… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Baby dies after being left in hot car in Spotsylvania Grant puts Wythe in rare company kAm}6==J’D 72G@C:E6 A2CE @7 =:76n ~E96C 42EDP $96 =@G6D 7C:6?5D 2?5 H@F=5 E9C:G6 :? 2 9@>6 H:E9 76=:?6 D:3=:?8D E@ 4F55=6 H:E9 H9:=6 96C 9F>2?D WY:?D6CE 5C2>2E:4 D:89YX 4@>>:E E96 52:=J 36EC2J2= @7 =62G:?8 E96 9@FD6]k^AmkAmp7E6C >@C6 E92? 2 J62C @7 H2:E:?8[ }6==J 56D6CG6D 2 4@KJ 9@>6[ DF??J H:?5@H A6C496D[ <:EEJ D?F88=6D[ 2?5 A6@A=6 H9@ =@G6 96C 6I24E=J 2D D96 :D] r@F=5 E92E 36 H:E9 J@Fnk^AmkAm{6EVD 86E }6==J :?E@ 96C 7@C6G6C 9@>6Pk^AmkAmpAA=J @?=:?6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^3:E]=J^$p#025@AEQm3:E]=J^$p#025@AEk^2m E@ 25@AE }6==J E9C@F89 $>JE9 p?:>2= #6D4F6 E@52JPk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes. Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day This coming weekend, Smyth County will once again observe Memorial Day with a full slate of activities in Marion. Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape With less than a month until the filing deadline, town council races are beginning to take shape in Chilhowie, Marion, and Saltville. Each cou… Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Watch Now: Related Video Crews begin setting up for UFC cage match outside White House Trump-backed Paxton topples senator Cornyn in Texas primary Trump-backed Paxton topples senator Cornyn in Texas primary Trump’s immigration reset: ICE’s tactical shift | This is America Trump’s immigration reset: ICE’s tactical shift | This is America A1 Minute! May 26, 2026: Riverbend baseball goes back to back; Guys & Dolls onstage A1 Minute! May 26, 2026: Riverbend baseball goes back to back; Guys & Dolls onstage