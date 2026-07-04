Centerpiece Marion ArtWalk to feature Anne and Amy Lough in concert and two artists Jul 4, 2026 Jul 4, 2026 0 1 of 5 See some of the works of Dr. Kamran Tavakol at the Appalachian Spirit Gallery's Second Friday ArtWalk. Submitted photo Submitted photo Jewelry by Karen Cerstvik will also be celebrated at the ArtWalk. Submitted photo Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Appalachian Spirit Gallery, 144 West Main Street in Marion, has a great night planned for their July 10 Second Friday ArtWalk, which will be held from 5-8 p.m.kAmx? E96 v2==6CJVD @?8@:?8 677@CED E@ D9@H42D6 E96 E2=6?E @7 >FD:4:2?D =:G:?8 H:E9:? 2 d_\>:=6 C25:FD @7 |2C:@?[ E96 yF=J 6G6?E H:== 762EFC6 2 4@?46CE 3J E96 G6CJ 244@>A=:D965 92>>6C65 5F=4:>6C pAA2=249:2? >FD:4:2?D p??6 2?5 p>J {@F89]k^AmkAmp??6 {@F89 :D 2? :?E6C?2E:@?2==J <?@H? EC25:E:@?2= >FD:4:2? H:E9 4=@D6 E@ d_ J62CD’ 6IA6C:6?46 :? A6C7@C>2?46 2?5 65F42E:@?] s65:42E65 E@ E96 AC6D6CG2E:@? @7 EC25:E:@?2= >FD:4[ 52?46[ DE@C:6D 2?5 7@=<=@C6[ D96 ?@H 56G@E6D 96C E:>6 E@ 76DE:G2=D[ H@C<D9@AD[ A6C7@C>2?46D[ #@25 $49@=2C 4=2DD6D 2?5 D49@@= C6D:56?4:6D]k^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Some SWVA farmers may seek drought disaster relief Marion ArtWalk to feature Anne and Amy Lough in concert and two artists From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health kAmp??6 92D E2F89E 2E >2;@C 76DE:G2=D 2?5 H@C<D9@AD E9C@F89@FE E96 4@F?ECJ[ :? xC6=2?5[ E96 qC:E:D9 xD=6D 2?5 q6=8:F>] tI46==6?46 2D 2 A6C7@C>6C[ 96C 2CE:DE:4 :?E6CAC6E2E:@?[ D6?D:E:G6 A=2J:?8 DEJ=6[ G6CD2E:=:EJ[ 4C62E:G6 2CC2?8:?8 2?5 D<:== 2D 2? :?DECF4E@C 92G6 62C?65 96C :?E6C?2E:@?2= 244=2:> 2?5 3C:?8 2 C2C6 2?5 F?:BF6 BF2=:EJ E@ 6G6CJ A6C7@C>2?46]k^AmkAmp>J {@F89[ p??6VD 52F89E6C[ 8C6H FA D:?8:?8 H:E9 96C 72>:=J 2?5 7@==@H65 :? 96C >@>VD 7@@EDE6AD H:E9 2 =@G6 7@C E96 >@F?E2:? 5F=4:>6C] p E2=6?E65 >FD:4:2? :? 96C @H? 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