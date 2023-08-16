The 37th annual Marion Downtown Chili Championship is set for Saturday, Oct. 14. Chili makers are being encouraged to try to win money, a trophy, and bragging rights.

“The chili cookoff is open to everyone,” said event organizer Ken Heath, “not just restaurants. We love for the folks that love to make good chili at home to come showcase their recipe and take a chance on winning the big prize.”

Entry fee is $50, payable to Marion Downtown, and competitors must make at least five gallons of their chili on site for the community tasting and competition. More than $500 in cash prizes will be awarded.

In addition to the chili, Marion is providing another street dance. Music starts at 3 p.m. with local favorites Morrison & Perkins. At 5:30 p.m., Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillin’ takes the Main Stage. Wrapping up the evening, Bluffett: The Ultimate Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band will kick off at 7:30. Downtown eateries will offer outside dining and beer gardens, food trucks will provide a food court, and community booths and chili teams will line Main Street.

“It’s the perfect time of the year,” added Heath. “With the autumn foliage reaching peak viewing season, a bit of chill in the air, it’s a great time to enjoy some chili and live music on Main Street. Best of all, admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and five bucks for a wristband to taste all the chili samples and enjoy!”

For chili cookoff applications, community booth or food truck space, contact Cyndi McCloskey at cmccloskey@marionva.org or 276-378-5029. For more information about the event, contact Ken Heath at kheath@marionva.org or 276-378-5026.