Researching African American historic family records focus of conference

ABINGDON, Va. — A nationally recognized genealogist and host of the PBS program “Genealogy Roadshow” will be the keynote speaker for a virtual conference on African Americans in Washington County, Virginia.
Hosted by the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia, the virtual conference is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. Participants are welcome to come and go during the online conference to suit their own schedules and interests.
An attorney, published author and lecturer, Kenyatta Berry has worked for more than 20 years in genealogical research, focusing primarily on African American ancestry. She has been a contributor to The 1619 Project published by The New York Times and was the honorary chair for Preservation Week in 2019.
During the conference, Dr. Jerry Jones will also discuss his book “Go and Come Again: The Story of Life as an African American in Southwest Virginia.” In addition, Dr. Jim Hagy will give a presentation on the history of Washington County.
There will also be storytelling, links and resources provided during the conference.
According to Walter Jenny, president of the historical society based in Abingdon, the virtual conference will explore new ways to find lost African American ancestors and living cousins with connections to Washington County, Virginia, before emancipation.
The online event “Reclaiming Our History” will examine who they were, where they went, what they accomplished and how to research African American ancestry in Washington County.
“We’re building a database using Ancestry.com to list them all, using local information not already used by Ancestry.com, as well as census and other records. We’ll then demonstrate how the family tree we’re compiling can be used to improve your research,” Jenny said.
“Whether you’re searching for your African American ancestors, want to know more about the history of Washington County or want to fine-tune your own genealogy researching skills, this is the conference for you,” he said.
According to Jenny, 17% of Washington County’s population in 1870 consisted of African Americans. Today it’s less than 2%.
“Many families moved away, especially to the North, in search of jobs and better living conditions,” he said. “Now their descendants want to know more about who their ancestors were and what life was like for them before emancipation.”
Jenny said the 1870 census has historically been a brick wall for many African American researchers because it was the first census in which the names of African Americans were listed.
“This project will help break through that barrier and tell the stories of African Americans, free and enslaved, who helped build Washington County before the Civil War.”
He expects the project will continue to expand for years to come as more information is accumulated.
The conference is not just limited to an African American audience.
“It’s part of the overall history of the county, and everyone is welcome to learn from it.”
The conference is funded in part by Virginia Humanities and produced in cooperation with Emory & Henry College.
Tickets for the conference are $25 plus a $1.95 registration fee. Visit www.eventbrite.com to register and view a schedule of events during the conference.
For more information, contact Walter Jenny by email at washcovahistory@gmail.com.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.