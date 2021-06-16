Researching African American historic family records focus of conference

The online event “Reclaiming Our History” will examine who they were, where they went, what they accomplished and how to research African American ancestry in Washington County.

“We’re building a database using Ancestry.com to list them all, using local information not already used by Ancestry.com, as well as census and other records. We’ll then demonstrate how the family tree we’re compiling can be used to improve your research,” Jenny said.

“Whether you’re searching for your African American ancestors, want to know more about the history of Washington County or want to fine-tune your own genealogy researching skills, this is the conference for you,” he said.

According to Jenny, 17% of Washington County’s population in 1870 consisted of African Americans. Today it’s less than 2%.

“Many families moved away, especially to the North, in search of jobs and better living conditions,” he said. “Now their descendants want to know more about who their ancestors were and what life was like for them before emancipation.”

Jenny said the 1870 census has historically been a brick wall for many African American researchers because it was the first census in which the names of African Americans were listed.