Forest users take long time access fight to Smyth court

A long-fought battle for public access to a road leading into the Jefferson National Forest has made its way to the Smyth County Court House.

In a complaint filed in circuit court last Tuesday, Friends of Glade Mountain have asked a judge to declare a .3-mile section of Glade Mountain Road in Atkins a public roadway.

According to the complaint, the public enjoyed access to the road for several decades, saying that the Virginia Department of Transportation maintained the road from approximately 1930 until at least 2007 and that the U.S. Forest Service also maintained the road for a time.

Then in 2008, the complaint says, the land owner, Kenneth Plummer, insisted that the maintenance and use of the road for access to the national forest cease. According to land records, the property was purchased in 1995.

A “Private Road” sign was then erected, as were “Road Closed” signs and, for a time, a gate closing the road was also installed. The complaint says Plummer also threatened to prosecute anyone who used the road. The complaint further claims that “Over time, Defendant has moved the signs up the road, claiming an even larger portion of Glade Mountain Road as private.”