A Smyth County judge made clear to a Pulaski man who pleaded guilty to proposing a sex act through a communications device that she didn’t think his sentence was strong enough.

Daniel Lee Johnsey’s guilty plea came nine months after he was accused of soliciting partially nude photos from an underage family member. On Tuesday, he was given a suspended sentence with credit for the 10 days he served in jail before he was released on bond.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody in October 2022 after the teenager confided to a counselor that Johnsey, formerly of Marion, had asked her on numerous occasions to send him the photos. The girl, then 15, told police she didn’t want to, but that Johnsey was insistent.

During a search of Johnsey’s phone, police found that the photos were still on the device.

On Tuesday, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Brendan Roche told the court that in order to avoid revictimizing the teen by making her recount what happened to her during a trial, the commonwealth had come to an agreement with Johnsey and his attorney. Under that agreement, Johnsey would be sentenced to time served, a downward deviation from the recommendation by sentencing guidelines, and be required to register as a sex offender.

Roche said the plea agreement was made in consultation with the teen and her family to keep her from reliving the ordeal on the witness stand.

Though she seemed to frown upon the sentence, Circuit Court Judge Deanis Simmons told Roche, “Given what you’ve said about the victim, I’m going to accept it.”

She emphasized to Johsney and his defense attorney that had it not been in an effort to avoid revictimizing the teen, she likely would not have accepted the agreement. She further expressed disapproval of the three- to six-months of incarceration called for in the sentencing guidelines , “which, quite frankly, I find too low, as well.”

In accordance with the agreement, Simmons sentenced Johnsey to 10 years of incarceration with all but the 10 days he had already served suspended. Additionally, he is required to register as a sex offender and will serve five years of probation, during which time he is prohibited from contacting the teen, going within 100 feet of any school building or daycare facility, or within 100 feet of any playground, athletic field or facility, or gymnasium.

Johnsey must also comply with any sex offender counseling directed by his probation officer.