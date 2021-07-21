Harbor Freight, car wash open in Wytheville

Harbor Freight, a car wash, a sewing center, an expanding martial arts center and a closing UPS store are making business news this month.

Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight opens in the old Goody’s location on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 8 a.m. The Wytheville store, located at 1155 N. 4th Street, is the 33rd Harbor Freight Tools store in Virginia. The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Wytheville and all of Wythe County,” said Amy Bailey, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more.