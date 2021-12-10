Huff Holidays: Dealership brings back tradition

A holiday tradition has returned to Wytheville, complete with Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves and snowmen.
For decades, the Christmas display at Bob Huff Chevrolet Buick GMC of Wytheville was the place to visit during the holidays, especially at night when the display window was lit up like a Christmas tree. Dealership owner Bob Huff started the display in 1973 when, at an automobile show, he purchased a miniature Santa Claus handing his beloved Mrs. Claus a rose.
Huff and his wife Mary added to the collection nearly every year for 20 years. And every year, they worked to set up the snowy, North Pole village.
“Dad loved Christmas; Christmas was huge to him,” said their son and current dealership owner Mike Huff.
Bob Huff enjoyed the holiday display for 13 years; he died in 1986. His family carried on the tradition before retiring the colorful characters about 15 years ago. But this year, the North Pole is back.
Mike Huff decided to revive the display to honor his mother, who died in March.
“We thought it would be a great thing to do in her honor,” Huff said. “She was involved in decorating, and since she passed, we thought it would be a great honor to put it up.”
Huff, his wife, Alicia, and children, Ashley, Allison and Michael, began erecting the display on Thanksgiving Day. He estimates they put 100 hours into creating the display.
“It was just family,” he said. “It was traditional and personal for us in memory of Mom.”
Huff said response to the display has been positive, and he plans to put the display up every year from now on.
“A lot of people grew up with it,” Huff said. “People used to bring their kids to see it; it was one of the nicest displays in Wytheville. They seem happy to see it, but a lot of people don’t know about it.”
The first pieces that the Huffs acquired – Santa and Mrs. Claus – along with the other Christmas characters, were the brain child of famous Christmas display creator Harold Gale, who began making department store display Santas in his home in the mid-1940s. Gale and his wife, Viola, risked all of their savings - $3,000 – to expand and start the Harold Gale Display Company, which produced Christmas displays that where shipped throughout the country. They used only high-quality materials for their Santas and other Christmas characters. The Huffs purchased their displays from a distribution company in Brooklyn, New York.
Most of the displays have some sort of moving part, although some need some mending. Huff has the parts to fix the problems, and he works on them everyday.
In addition to the North Pole characters, Huff’s holiday showroom has a Christmas tree on top of a red and white 1955 Chevrolet Nomad. His Ford dealership features Christmas decorations through the decades.
In addition to Santa giving Mrs. Claus a rose, Huff’s Chevrolet showroom display includes:
● Santa checking his list – coincidently, the first names on the list are Bobby and Mary.
● Elves that saw, drill, hammer and glue.
● Two people with snowballs
● Two ice skaters,
● A snowman that blows show out of his top hat.
● A Ferris wheel with three snow babies,
● Elves using tinsel to tow Santa’s car out of snow bank.
● Service department elves fixing Santa’s sleigh as it sits on a lift.
● An elf vacuuming Santa’s sleigh and a doctor elf checking on a reindeer.
● Santa parachuting from the ceiling.
