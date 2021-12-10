Huff Holidays: Dealership brings back tradition

Huff, his wife, Alicia, and children, Ashley, Allison and Michael, began erecting the display on Thanksgiving Day. He estimates they put 100 hours into creating the display.

“It was just family,” he said. “It was traditional and personal for us in memory of Mom.”

Huff said response to the display has been positive, and he plans to put the display up every year from now on.

“A lot of people grew up with it,” Huff said. “People used to bring their kids to see it; it was one of the nicest displays in Wytheville. They seem happy to see it, but a lot of people don’t know about it.”

The first pieces that the Huffs acquired – Santa and Mrs. Claus – along with the other Christmas characters, were the brain child of famous Christmas display creator Harold Gale, who began making department store display Santas in his home in the mid-1940s. Gale and his wife, Viola, risked all of their savings - $3,000 – to expand and start the Harold Gale Display Company, which produced Christmas displays that where shipped throughout the country. They used only high-quality materials for their Santas and other Christmas characters. The Huffs purchased their displays from a distribution company in Brooklyn, New York.

