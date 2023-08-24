Over the next several months, area residents may see low-flying aircraft distributing small sachets or cubes. They’re working to prevent the spread of rabies, a serious and continuing threat to health.

A virus that affects mammals’ central nervous system, once rabies’ symptoms appear the disease is 99.9% fatal if untreated. While vaccines exist “to protect people, pets, and livestock both before and after a rabies exposure, each year approximately 60,000 people in the U.S. are exposed to the rabies virus and seek treatment at a cost of $600 million annually,” according to Eric Wilhelm, a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

Rabies is transmitted through direct contact with a rabid animal, usually from a bite, scratch, or contact with the saliva or brain matter of an infected animal, Wilhelm said. In this country, he noted, 93% of rabies cases occur in wildlife, including raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats. Raccoons, skunks, and foxes are particularly attracted to neighborhoods and farms for the easy access to food, which “can lead to human-wildlife conflicts and increase the risk of contact and potential exposure to rabies infected animals.”

To help combat the program, for the 20th year, oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits will be distributed across a 4,280 square-kilometer bait zone in southwestern Virginia to vaccinate raccoons against the rabies virus.

Approximately 216,000 coated sachet baits containing the oral rabies vaccine will be distributed in this region, according to a letter from Wilhelm to local officials.

The sachet is a plastic packet of vaccine coated with a sticky, scented fishmeal to attract raccoons.

This week, distribution is expected to begin in portions of Bland and Giles counties.

Other areas of Bland along with the counties of Grayson, Scott, Smyth, Russell, Washington, Wise, Wythe, and Tazewell, and the city of Bristol are scheduled for bait distribution beginning around Oct. 10 and lasting about a week.

As the ORV baits are aerially distributed, the letter said, “a navigator controls the bait machine and turns off the machine as necessary to avoid dropping baits on roadways, structures, large bodies of water, etc.”

The RABORAL V-RG® vaccine is considered to be safe for many animals, including domestic dogs and cats, according to USDA materials. “Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the baits but if they encounter them, they should leave them undisturbed. Dogs that consume large numbers of baits may experience an upset stomach, but there are no long-term health risks. If adults or children come in contact with baits, immediately rinse the contact area with warm water and soap,” said a USDA news release.

The agency recommends the following precautions in case ORV baits are found by persons or pets:

If your pet finds an ORV bait, do not attempt to remove the bait from your pet’s mouth, as you could be bitten. Eating the baits will not harm your pet.

Confine your pet and look for other baits in the area. These baits should be removed from areas where your pet could eat them.

Instruct children to leave baits alone.

Wear gloves or use a towel when you pick up the bait. Although there is no harm in touching an undamaged bait, they have a strong fishmeal smell. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water if there is any chance that the vaccine sachet has been ruptured.

If a person or pet is exposed to the vaccine contained within the bait, call the toll-free number on the bait (1-877-722-6725) to report the bait contact.

Following the distribution, wildlife biologists will test raccoons to determine vaccination rates.

For more information concerning rabies or the ORV program, visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/wildlifedamage/programs/nrmp or call 1-866-4-USDA-WS (1-866-487-3297).

To also prevent rabies, individuals are encouraged to avoid contact with wildlife. The agency notes, “Visible signs of rabies in wildlife may include: aggressive behavior; attacking for no reason; attacking inanimate objects; lethargy; walking in a circle; confusion; disorientation; self-mutilation; vomiting; paralysis; seizures; and drunk-like behavior. Conversely, some wildlife with rabies may appear docile or friendly and approach humans or pets while other infected individuals may exhibit no visible signs at all.”

The vaccine distribution in Virginia is part of a nationwide, cooperative effort by USDA to prevent the westward spread of raccoon rabies in the eastern United States. In Virginia, the program is a cooperative effort between USDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Virginia Department of Health, and other state agencies.