Michelle Bowers’ life revolves around houses – old houses to be precise. On her website and social media pages – The Old House Life, she shares information about specific homes for sale – usually several each day. Yet, Bowers longed for her own old house in the mountains. Despite looking for some time, she hadn’t found the perfect one – until now.

Bowers admitted that when she saw mountain houses, she’d “look at it first for myself before I share it.” In her searching, Bowers had come across “a cute cabin for sale in Meadowview.”

As she traveled to see the cabin, Bowers searched for other opportunities nearby. She found her old mountain house.

“The Stuart House popped up! I was like, why haven’t I seen this house before?!,” she said in an email.

She and her boyfriend, Luke Ramsey, called Daniel Shew, known as The Old House Agent, who was the realtor for the more than 160-year-old Saltville house that played a role in the Civil War and served as home to a Virginia governor and the founder of Barter Theatre.

When the Saltville Foundation decided to sell the W.A. Stuart House in the interest of its preservation, word spread quickly.

Shew said he took calls from coast to coast in the United States and even from overseas. The Bristol realtor estimates that the house was shown about 50 times. Some folks, he said, were intimidated by the amount of work needed to restore it, while others didn’t want to write a restoration plan that was required by the non-profit foundation.

By the time Ramsey called Shew, he was fielding up to eight calls a day about the Stuart House. Shew didn’t recognize the owner of Ramsey Restoration right away and offered to send him an article about the house before they made an appointment. Bowers read it and said, “We need to tell him who we are.”

That made a difference.

Shew has followed Bowers since 2017. When he made the connection, Shew said, “I pretty much decided I would run to Saltville on-foot if necessary and agreed to meet them ASAP.”

Watching them take in the house, Shew said, “They seemed to fall in love immediately. I mean, what is not to love!”

Bowers was initially taken by the front porch.

She explained, “On my website I have a series, ‘porch goals’. This one has an amazing porch! Then I read the history. It combines all of the things I love! Huge Civil War history buff. I love looking for artifacts and things everywhere I go. This is a perfect fit!”

The needed work didn’t turn off Ramsey, who restores old houses, log cabins and tobacco barns.

He told Shew that he’d seen worse.

“So, right there, under an old walnut tree’s dappled sunlight, Old House Life Michelle Bowers told The Old House Agent that she wanted to make an offer. I didn’t know what was more exciting; the fact that I may have just sold the house to one of the greatest old house advocates in the country or that we were creating a fast friendship.”

The Stuart House, according to Bowers, will become a vacation home, but won’t lose its historic nature.

“We are big proponents of not renovating houses, rather we restore them. We try to keep them period correct, even down to furniture. We will update bathrooms and kitchen, [and we] might have one comfortable TV room for the kids when they visit. But the rest will be left original as possible.”

Shew is genuinely excited.

“Obviously, this is huge for the Stuart House and Saltville as a whole,” he said. “Growing up around Saltville, I saw many brave people struggle to create tourism and businesses in a gem of a town that was a little off the beaten path. Michelle’s presence in town (part-time) could really be a boost that would inject the museum and local businesses with even more visitors. As far as the restoration, that is a no-brainer. Their credentials are incredible. They will not be altering anything to change the original design, and they plan to preserve plaster, woodwork, windows, and floors. I think they are more than capable of restoring it properly and will follow through with their promise.”

For all the phone calls and showings, Shew is happy with the outcome. He said, “The Saltville Foundation hired me because they knew I dealt in old houses and could market it well, and I am very pleased with my marketing, photos, and description. Because my passion bleeds through to my career as a real estate agent, I was able to attract such an amazing couple to our area. My job and my clients are very important to me, but just as important is how my efforts can create a positive impact on our community and area, by saving buildings and finding buyers for old homes. To me, it is much more than just a paycheck. I have helped many people sell their old homes in Bristol and Abingdon, but this project is close to my heart and seems like it could have a beautiful domino effect that could trickle down for generations.”

Bowers possesses quite a reach. She’s followed by about a million people and has been featured on the Today Show and in Southern Living among other publications. She’s released a podcast episode about the Stuart House and on Friday returned to see it again, staying in Rich Valley.

A Friday Facebook post about their stay had reached more than 3,100 people in less than 24 hours.

Town officials share excitement about the possibilities.

In a social media post, Town Manager Brian Martin said, “I feel confident that having someone with this level of nationwide recognition will finally allow the Stuart House, which so many of us love, to finally reclaim her former beauty and grace. And once again become a gem of Southern charm in our town. More importantly, the national and international attention that Old House Life will bring to Saltville will help us showcase our amazing little town more brightly than ever!”

Bowers was clear about their feelings about the town. “We fell in love with Saltville! We love little quaint towns. The beauty shocked us and everyone we encountered was so friendly! We are very excited to become members of the community.”

For Bowers, old houses aren’t just about history; they are about family.

On her website she explains that she and her sister, Jennifer, used to explore old, abandoned homes. “We pretended like they were ours and imagined how life was back then when those homes were lived in.”

In 2013, Jennifer died.

A year later, Bowers still found the grief profound. To help, she created a Facebook page — Abandoned Homes of North Carolina – as a tribute to her sister.

Reflecting on the work that began then, Bowers said, “I never in a million years expected my hobby and tribute to my sister would also interest so many people. I really thought maybe 100 people would follow what I was doing. Not 1,000,000! I first started just photographing old abandoned structures. Then it evolved into preservation. I bought my first fixer upper three years ago. Now I am restoring six historic homes.”

Now, she’s preserving a house with distinguished history and making it a home.