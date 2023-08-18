Artemis Journal 2023 will launch on Sept. 1 at The Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke. This year's celebration is a benefit for the museum and Artemis Journal.

The theme is "transformative nature." The event will have artists and writers speaking, including artist Bob Rotche, acclaimed Poet Nikki Giovanni, and music by songwriter Lara Taubman and her band.

Born out of the writing workshops held for victims of intimate partner violence in Southwest Virginia, Artemis has advocated for social justice since 1977. Its mission of encouraging young and first-time writers has not changed.

The 2023 issue of Artemis features a wide swath of artists and writers, some first published and others well-known in their fields.

Artemis’ Distinguished Poet Nikki Giovanni, former U.S. Poet laureate Natasha Trethewey, Virginia Poet Laureates Ron Smith and Carolyn Kreiter-Foronda, Camille Dungy, Jessica Jacobs, and Nickole Brown are all featured in the 2023 edition.

Under the leadership of Giovanni, Artemis has partnered with Virginia Tech's Giovanni-Steiger Poetry Contest, one of the country's most prestigious poetry contests.

Artemis 2023 will include five of the winners’ poems for the first time.

Artists featured include Betty Branch, Steven Kenny, Michele Sons, Starroot, Sam Krisch and Susan Saandholland.

This year’s cover is the work of editor and founder Jeri Rogers, and it’s titled “Axis Mundi.”

The 2023 Sept. 1 benefit begins with refreshments at 5:30, followed by the launch from 6-7:30 p.m. at 110 Salem Ave SE in Roanoke. Tickets are $25 for nonmembers and $20 for FMA members.

Purchase tickets and learn more about the event at www.taubmanmuseum.org.

For more information about Artemis Journal, its mission and past editions, visit www.artemisjournal.org