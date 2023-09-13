Join Floyd County Rescue Squad for a day of fellowship and live music during its annual Gospel Singing on Saturday.

The singing will be held at Station 4 (75 Macks Mountain Rd. NW), on the corner of Macks Mountian and Indian Valley Post Office roads, from noon to 8 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Plates of pinto beans, hotdogs and all of the fixings will be available to purchase, and cakes and pies will be auctioned, along with other items. All proceeds from the meal and auction will benefit the rescue squad.

Community members are welcome to bring their own cake/pie to enter into the auction.

Music will begin at noon with Tara Hall, followed by the Slate Mountain Singers, Slaughter Girls, Ham Boys, Myra Cox, Refuge, New Harvest Ministries, Sounds of Harmony, Deep Water and Mountain Boys.

With questions or for more information, call Mrs. Pat Bishop at (540) 789-4104.