After two shutouts to start the season, the FCHS varsity volleyball team faced Pulaski last week in a game that ended with a runoff for the win.

The Lady Buffs won the first match and then the second by a shorter margin, before losing the third and fourth.

They came back and won the fifth to take a first win of the season against the Pulaski Cougars with 3-2.

The joy was short lived. On a second straight round of home play on the school’s Alan Cantrell Court, the Ladies were shut out by the Christiansburg Blue Demons, 3-0 in a repeat loss to the same foe by the same margin the week before.

The Ladies stood at 3-1 as of last week and play next a series of road games that began against James River of Buchanan this week and continues with matches in Pulaski.