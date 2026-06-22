Community events for week of June 24-July 1 Jim Talbert Jun 22, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Car showkA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9Qm'u( A@DE hec_ H:== 9@=5 :ED 2??F2= 42C D9@H @? pF8] `d 7C@> `_ 2> E@ EH@ A> 2E E96 #:49=2?5D !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E] %96C6 H:== 36 52D9 A=2BF6D 7@C E96 7:CDE d_ 42CD[ E@A `d 2H2C5D[ 36DE :? D9@H 42C 2?5 36DE :? D9@H >@E@C4J4=6] %96C6 H:== 36 2 7@@5 ECF4< @? D:E6 2?5 2 56A2CE>6?E @7 G6E6C2?D 2772:CD C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 H:== 36 AC6D6?E] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 42== afe hfh\ff_f @C afe\hhgcfce]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq2D:4!2C28C2A9QmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mkDEC@?8m$@ *@F %9:?< *@F (2?E E@ w2G6 2 vC66?9@FD6k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm%2K6H6== r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? |2DE6C v2C56?6CD H:== @776C 2 7C66 AC6D6?E2E:@? E:E=65 “$@ J@F E9:?< J@F H2?E E@ 92G6 2 8C66?9@FD6” 2E E96 ':C8:?:2 r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@?\%2K6H6== r@F?EJ ~77:46[k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County deputy saves man's life Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Norovirus spreads among Appalachian Trail hikers in Virginia Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Offensive line battles highlight Virginia Tech's summer kAmage_ #:G6CD:56 sC:G6[ }@CE9 %2K6H6==[ 'p[ @? $2EFC52J[ yF=J `g[ a_ae[ 2E `i__ !|]k^AmkAmqFEE@? qC25J[ %2K6H6== r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@? |2DE6C v2C56?6C[ H:== 8F:56 J@F E9C@F89 E96 A@E6?E:2= >:?67:6=5]k^AmkAm%@ C68:DE6C[ A=62D6 42== E96 'rt\%2K6H6== r@F?EJ ~77:46 Wafe\hgg\_c_d[ E96? AC6DD “_”[ @C afe\bgd\`g``X @C C68:DE6C @?=:?6 2Ei k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^7@C>D]8=6^%65fa9s2wt#!dhpdpQm9EEADi^^7@C>D]8=6^%65fa9s2wt#!dhpdpk^2mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mv@=7 E@FC?2>6?Eik^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm%2K6H6== r@F?EJ %#xps H:== 9@=5 :ED 2??F2= 8@=7 E@FC?2>6?E yF?6 ae 2E %2K6H6== r@F?EJ r@F?ECJ r=F3] %96C6 H:== 36 2 42D9 AC:K6 7@C E96 H:??:?8 E62>] t?ECJ 766 :D Sac_ A6C 7@FC >6>36C E62> 2?5 :?4=F56D 2 4@>A=:>6?E2CJ >62= 2?5 42CE 766] !C@4665D 36?67:E =@42= D6?:@C 4:E:K6? AC@8C2>D] k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m(@C<D9@Ak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|@?F>6?ED p4C@DD pAA2=249:2? !=246D W|pp!X :? A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 E96 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 r@?D6CG2E:@? x?:E:2E:G6 x?4] 2?5 pAA2=249:2? '@:46D D66<D :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 8C@FAD 7C@> $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? 2 7C66 r@>>6>@C2E6 (@C<D9@AD :? r=6G6=2?5[ #FDD6== r@F?EJ[ ':C8:?:2[ @? yF?6 af[ a_ae] %96 H@C<D9@A :D 56D:8?65 E@ 96=A 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD C67:?6 2?5 56G6=@A :562D 7@C ?6H AF3=:4 >6>@CJ AC@;64ED E92E 9@?@C 9:DE@C:6D >@C6 E92? d_ J62CD @=5 H9:=6 2>A=:7J:?8 DE@C:6D @7E6? @G6C=@@<65 @C F?56CE@=5 :? AF3=:4 >6>@C:2=D]k^Am kAm%96 yF?6 af r@>>6>@C2E6 (@C<D9@A H:== 36 96=5 2E E96 r=6G6=2?5 r@>>F?:EJ #64C62E:@? r6?E6C =@42E65 2E e |:?@C $EC66E[ r=6G6=2?5[ ':C8:?:2[ 2?5 H:== 36 E96 E9:C5 :? 2 D6C:6D @7 H@C<D9@AD 24C@DD r6?EC2= pAA2=249:2 2?5 @?=:?6 36EH66? pAC:= 2?5 $6AE6>36C a_ae]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Starmer Steps Down After Emotional Downing Street Farewell UK Prime Minister steps down: what to know UK Prime Minister steps down: what to know US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What we know so far US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What we know so far Egypt: Turkish foreign minister warns US-Iran talks may face setbacks, says Israel could sabotage process. Egypt: Turkish foreign minister warns US-Iran talks may face setbacks, says Israel could sabotage process.