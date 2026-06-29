Three from Richlands make all state softball team Jim Talbert Jun 29, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Cami Spencer. Jim Talbert Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Talbert Three members of the Richlands Lady Blue Tornado softball team earned all-state softball honors.kAmu:CDE 32D6>2? xC6=J? ~D3@C?6 H2D ?2>65 E@ E96 7:CDE E62> H9:=6 D64@?5 32D6>2? r2>: $A6?46C 2?5 A:E496C pG6C: uF==6C H6C6 ?2>65 E@ E96 D64@?5 E62>] #:49=2?5D =@DE E@ 6G6?EF2= DE2E6 492>A:@? z:?8 (:==:2> d\_ :? E96 DE2E6 D6>:7:?2=D]k^AmkAm%96 {25J q=F6D H6C6 #68:@? as 492>A:@?D 2?5 :? 255:E:@? E@ 2== DE2E6[ ~D3@C?6[ $A6?46C 2?5 uF==6C >256 E96 2== 5:DEC:4E 2?5 C68:@? E62>D H:E9 uF==6C 36:?8 ?2>65 A=2J6C @7 E96 J62C]k^Am kAmy@9? q2EE=6 @FE7:6=56C |2D@? q@H6CJ[ H9@ >256 E96 7:CDE E62> H2D E96 @?=J @E96C #68:@? s A=2J6C @? E96 2== DE2E6 E62>] r@249 y2?6E #2H6D 2?5 A:E496C !2:D=6J |2?? E@@< 4@249 2?5 A=2J6C @7 E96 J62C 9@?@CD]k^Am People are also reading… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Smyth County deputy saves man's life kAm%k^AmkAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions