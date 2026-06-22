Field set for town elections Jim Talbert Jun 22, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The lineup is set for both the Aug. 4 primaries and the November general election in Tazewell County.kAm%96C6 2C6 a_4@>3:?65 @A6?:?8D 7@C 4@F?4:= D62ED 2?5 >2J@C :? E96 7:G6 E@H?D 2?5 2D @7 yF?6 `e[ D6G6? A> 5625=:?6 7@C 7:=:?8 6G6CJ E@H? 92D 2 7F== 32==@E]k^AmkAmq=F67:6=5 5@6D ?@E 92G6 2 >2J@C’D C246 3FE E96C6 2C6 4@F?4:= D62ED FA 7@C 8C23D] z2C6? #:49[ z2E9: !2J?6 2?5 p?8=:D %C:88 2C6 E96 @?=J A6@A=6 H9@ 92G6 7:=65 7@C E96 E9C66 D62ED]k^AmkAmq6? v:3D@? 92D 7:=65 7@C |2J@C :? !@429@?E2D 2?5 z2C6? {27@?[ %65 $=FDD }25;2 qC@56DD6C[ 2?5 p qC25 q6=496C 2C6 @? E96 32==@E 7@C 4@F?4:=] %2K6H6== 92D E9C66 @A6? 4@F?4:= D62ED :? E96 C68F=2C 6=64E:@? 2?5 2 DA64:2= 6=64E:@? 7@C 2 EH@\J62C E6C> E@ 7:== y@6 q62D=6J’D DA@E]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County deputy saves man's life Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Norovirus spreads among Appalachian Trail hikers in Virginia Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Offensive line battles highlight Virginia Tech's summer kAm #6?66 p52:C[ r2CC:6 |@@C6[ q:==J y6776CD[ 2?5 v=6? z66? 2C6 D66<:?8 E96 7F== E6C>D @7 4@F?4:= 2?5 q6E9 %2<249 :D E96 @?=J 42?5:52E6 7@C q62D=6J’D @=5 D62E] q62D=6J :D @77:4:2==J D66<:?8 E96 >2J@C’D A@DE] r652C q=F77 5@6D ?@E 92G6 2 >2J@C’D C246 3FE E96C6 2C6 E9C66 4@F?4:= D62ED FA 7@C 8C23D]k^AmkAmz6??J $96A2C5[ %C2G:D q6?56C[ 2?5 y@6 q=2:C |4v=@E9=:? 2C6 @? E96 32==@E] #:49=2?5D :D E96 @?=J E@H? H:E9 2 4@?E6DE65 C246 D@ 72C] (9:=6 #@5 rFCJ :D E96 @?=J 42?5:52E6 7@C >2J@C E96C6 2C6 7:G6 A6@A=6 BF2=:7:65 7@C E9C66 4@F?4:= D62ED]k^AmkAm#:4< (@@5[ {2FC2 |@==@[ {J??2 |:E496==[ uC2?46D |625@HD[ 2?5 s2?:6= {2?<7@C5 2C6 @? E96 32==@E] |@C82? t2CA 5:5 ?@E 86E 9:D A6E:E:@? 7:=65 :? E:>6 3FE 92D 2??@F?465 96 :D CF??:?8 2 HC:E6 :? 42>A2:8?]k^Am kAmq67@C6 E96 E@H? 6=64E:@?D 2C6 96=5 :? }@G6>36C E96C6 H:== 36 #6AF3=:42? 2?5 s6>@4C2E:4 AC:>2C:6D @? pF8] c] %96 #6AF3=:42?D H:== 49@@D6 36EH66? q6CE |KFD2H2[ z:> u2CC:?8E@?[ 2?5 s2G:5 (:==:2>D 7@C 2? @AA@?6?E 7@C :?4F>36?E s6>@4C2E:4 $6?2E@C |2C< (2C?6C]k^AmkAm%96 s6>@4C2E:4 A2CEJ’D AC:>2CJ H:== 36 7@C 2 42?5:52E6 7@C E96 4@?8C6DD:@?2= D62E 4FCC6?E=J 96=5 3J |@C82? vC:77:E9] y@J p] !@H6CD[ p52> |FCA9J[ 2?5 s@F8=2D rC@4<6EE H:== 36 @? E96 32==@E]k^AmkAmt2C=J G@E:?8 :? E92E 6=64E:@? DE2CE65 yF?6 `g]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Starmer Steps Down After Emotional Downing Street Farewell UK Prime Minister steps down: what to know UK Prime Minister steps down: what to know US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What we know so far US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What we know so far Egypt: Turkish foreign minister warns US-Iran talks may face setbacks, says Israel could sabotage process. Egypt: Turkish foreign minister warns US-Iran talks may face setbacks, says Israel could sabotage process.