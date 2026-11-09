Opiod abatement money to fund recovery center Jim Talbert Nov 9, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A residential treatment program for men could be coming to the Claypool Hill area of the county.kAmpE :ED }@G] d >66E:?8 E96 3@2C5 @7 DFA6CG:D@CD G@E65 d\_ E@ 2AAC@G6 2 8C2?E 28C66>6?E H:E9 u2:CG:6H w@FD:?8 7C@> E96 ~A:@5 p3FD6 p32E6>6?E $6EE=6>6?E 7F?5D] %96 8C2?E H@F=5 AC@G:56 E96 @C82?:K2E:@? H:E9 S@?6 >:==:@? 7C@> E96 7F?5 H9:49 H@F=5 36 FD65 E@ 6DE23=:D9 2 C6D:56?E:2= EC62E>6?E 724:=:EJ 2E 2 3F:=5:?8 :? E96 r=2JA@@= w:== x?5FDEC:2= !2C<]k^AmkAm%96 3@2C5 92D 5:D4FDD65 E96 >2EE6C :? 4=@D65 D6DD:@? D6G6C2= E:>6D :? E96 =2DE 76H >@?E9D 2?5 92D >6E H:E9 C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D @7 u2:CG:6H w@FD:?8] %96 8C@FA A=2?D E@ @776C D6CG:46 E@ `_\`d >6? E9C@F89 E96 AC@8C2>]k^Am kAmr@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C tC:4 *@F?8 4=2C:7:65 E92E E96 8C2?E 28C66>6?E H:== @44FC :? DE286D[ E96 7:CDE `_T H:== 36 A2:5 E@ u2:CG:6H w@FD:?8 FA@? E96 D:8?:?8 @7 2 {62D6 p8C66>6?E @? E96 AC@A6CEJ 2?5 E96? u2:CG:6H w@FD:?8 H:== C646:G6 S`_[___ 2 >@?E9 E@H2C5 E96:C @A6C2E:?8 4@DED[ @?46 @A6C2E:@?D 368:?] %96 r@F?EJ H:== E96? 2AA=J E@ E96 $E2E6 7@C 2 >2E49:?8 8C2?E @7 ~?6 |:==:@? s@==2CD WS`[___[___Xj 2?5 :7 C646:G65[ E96 C6>2:?56C @7 E96 r@F?EJ’D 8C2?E 2?5 E96 $E2E6’D >2E49 42? 36 FD65 3J u2:CG:6H E@ AFC492D6 E96 AC@A6CEJ[ H9:=6 FD:?8 2?J C6>2:?:?8 7F?5D E@ 96=A A2J E96:C >@?E9=J @A6C2E:?8 4@DED[ *@F?8 6IA=2:?65] k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth voters convey their priorities Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Social worker issues appeal for more foster families David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out Chilhowie chief shares ideas state can adopt to help with disaster response How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. And he's not the only one kAmu2:CG:6H w@FD:?8 8@E :ED DE2CE :? %2K6H6== r@F?EJ :? `hf_ 2?5 92D 8C@H? 7C@> =@H :?4@>6 2?5 DF3D:5:K65 9@FD:?8 E@ :?4=F56 DF3DE2?46 23FD6 2?5 C64@G6CJ 9@FD:?8 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ D6CG:46 AC@8C2>D] %96J 4FCC6?E=J @A6C2E6 E96 |2??2 w@FD6[ |6?565 H@>6? C64@G6CJ[ 2?5 qC:DE@= {:76DEJ=6 #64@G6CJ] %96J 2C6 2 d_`b4 ?@?AC@7:E @C82?:K2E:@?]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Why Tesla is ending Cybertruck production Why Tesla is ending Cybertruck production Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch