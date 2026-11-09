County accepts bid for cabins at Lake Witten Jim Talbert Nov 9, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Work may start soon on six new cabins at Cavitts Creek Park.kAmp7E6C 5:D4FDD:?8 E96 >2EE6C :? 4=@D65 D6DD:@? 5FC:?8 :ED }@G] d >66E:?8 E96 3@2C5 @7 DFA6CG:D@CD G@E65 F?2?:>@FD=J E@ 2AAC@G6 $FA6CG:D@C zJ=6 rCF6J’D >@E:@? E@ 564=2C6 {2?42DE6C r23:?D 2D E96 =@H 3:556C 7@C E96 4@?DECF4E:@?] %96 4@>A2?J 3:5 Sad[dcc A6C 423:? H9:49 2>@F?ED E@ S`db[aec 7@C E@E2= 4@?DECF4E:@?]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? E@ E96 ?6H 423:?D E96 4@F?EJ 9@A6D E@ 6G6?EF2==J 56G6=@A 2 36249[ 32E9 9@FD6[ 2?5 @E96C 2>6?:E:6D 2E E96 A2C<]k^Am kAm,x? @E96C 24E:@? E96 3@2C5i.k^AmkAmYpAAC@AC:2E65 Sda[bhf E@ E96 x?5FDEC:2= s6G6=@A>6?E pFE9@C:EJ 7@C !C@;64E r$ :? C6=2E:@? E@ :ED E2I :?46?E:G6 AC@8C2>] %96J 2=D@ 2AAC@AC:2E65 Sc`[`ba]`g E@ E96 xsp 7@C AC@;64E $r 2?5 :ED E2I :?46?E:G6 AC@8C2>]k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth voters convey their priorities Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Social worker issues appeal for more foster families David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out Chilhowie chief shares ideas state can adopt to help with disaster response How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU kAmY'@E65 E@ 492?86 E96 E:E=6 @7 E96 5:C64E@C E96 5:C64E@C @7 AF3=:4 :?7@C>2E:@? 2?5 E@FC:D> E@ 5:C64E@C @7 4@>>F?:42E:@?D 2?5 DEC2E68:4 :?:E:2E:G6D] %96J 25565 D6G6C2= ?6H 5FE:6D E@ E96 A@D:E:@? :?4=F5:?8 H@C<:?8 H:E9 =@42= C6DE2FC2?ED @? E96 DEJC@7@2> 6I6>AE:@? AC@8C2>[ H@C<:?8 H:E9 t~ E@ =@42E6 2 D:E6 7@C E96 52J42C6 46?E6C :? E96 4@F?EJ[ 6DE23=:D9:?8 2 D@4:2= >65:2 AC6D6?46 7@C E96 @77:46 @7 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E[ H@C<:?8 H:E9 qF772=@ %C2:=D E@ AC@>@E6 E96:C 6IA2?D:@? :? u2==D |:==D 2?5 H@C<:?8 E@ AC@>@E6 D>2== 3FD:?6DD6D :? E96 4@F?EJ] %96J 2=D@ G@E65 E@ :?4C62D6 E96 D2=2CJ @7 E96 A@D:E:@? 3J Sd[___ A6C J62C]k^Am kAm Y'@E65 F?2?:>@FD=J E@ 2AAC@AC:2E6 S`_[___ 7C@> E96 7:C6 AC@E64E:@? 3F586E E@ E96 E@H? @7 %2K6H6== E@ 2DD:DE H:E9 7:C6 AC@E64E:@? :? E96 $@FE96C? s:DEC:4E]k^Am kAm Y'@E65 E@ 2D< E96 E@H? @7 %2K6H6== E@ G242E6 2? 2==6J 25;246?E E@ E96 ?6H 4@F?EJ 7:C6 DE2E:@? :? }@CE9 %2K6H6==] %96J 2=D@ G@E65 E@ 2==@H E96 4@F?EJ 25>:?:DEC2E@C E@ 2FE9@C:K6 E96 F?FD65 A@CE:@? @7 E96 A2C<:?8 =@E E@ 36 FD65 7@C AF3=:4 A2C<:?8 7@C E@H? 6G6?ED 2E E96 72C>6C’D >2C<6E A2G:=:@?] k^AmkAmY'@E65 E@ 6?E6C :?E@ 2? 28C66>6?E H:E9 E96 (JE96^q=2?5;AD2 E@ 2446AE D9C65565 E:C6D 2E E96 =2?57:== 7@C S`g]__ A6C E@? :? 6I492?86 7@C E96 y!$p EC2?DA@CE:?8 7C@> @FC =2?57:== 2?5 D9C655:?8 2? 6BF2= ?F>36C @7 =@25D @7 E:C6D 2D E96J 56=:G6C D9C65565 E:C6D 7@C 2 766 @7 S`e_]__ A6C E@? 2?5 7FCE96C >@G6D E92E E96 E6C> @7 E96 28C66>6?E 36 ?@E >@C6 E92? @?6 W`X J62C] k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Why Tesla is ending Cybertruck production Why Tesla is ending Cybertruck production Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch