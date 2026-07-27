High School football season ready to roll Jim Talbert Jul 27, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While there is no off season anymore, fall sports practice officially starts next week for area high schools.kAmp== E9C66 4@F?EJ 7@@E32== AC@8C2>D @A6? EH@\2\52J 5C:==D @? pF8] b H:E9 E96 7:CDE D4C:>>286D A=2??65 7@C E96 H66<6?5 @7 pF8] `c\`d] vC292> 9625D E@ vC66?3C:6C t2DE pF8] `d 7@C 2 ;2>3@C66 H96C6 E96J H:== 7246 t=<:?D 2?5 r2A:E2=]k^AmkAm%96 v\|6? 9@DE q64<=6J pF8] a_ :? E96 7:?2= EF?6FA 367@C6 E96 32EE=6 H:E9 q62G6C pF8] ag 2E |:E496== $E25:F>] w6C:E286 4@>6D E@ E@H? $6AE] d 7@C 2 EH@ A> <:4<@77]k^Am kAm%2K6H6== H6=4@>6D y’|6 w2CC:D 324< 27E6C 2 @?6\J62C 23D6?46 2?5 H:== E2<6 A2CE :? 2 ;2>3@C66 2E &'p (:D6 pF8] `d] %96J 9625 E@ r9:=9@H:6 7@C 2 36?67:E 82>6 @? pF8] a`] %96J @A6? E96 D62D@? @? E96 C@25 2E !F=2D<: $6AE] c]k^Am People are also reading… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Smyth County continues to explore data center regs DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates Waynesboro teacher's aide accused of putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies kAm%2K6H6== H:== ?@E 92G6 2 9@>6 82>6 F?E:= ~4E@36C a H96? '2] w:89 4@>6D E@ E@H?] qF332 t5H2C5D E@@< E96 C6:?D :? #:49=2?5D :? >:5\DF>>6C 2?5 925 E@ 9:E E96 8C@F?5 CF??:?8]k^AmkAm%96 %@C?25@ 9625D E@ &'p (:D6 pF8] `d 2?5 @A6?D E96 D62D@? 7@C C62= 2E '2] w:89 pF8] a`] p %9FCD52J ?:89E EC:A E@ v2E6 r:EJ :D ?6IE FA 7@C #:49=2?5D H:E9 E96 9@>6 @A6?6C $6AE] `` 282:?DE {66 w:89]k^Am kAm(9:=6 7@@E32== E2<6D E96 DA@E=:89E 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ[ 8@=7 2?5 G@==6J32== 2C6 2=D@ AC6AA:?8 7@C 2 ?6H D62D@?] v@=76CD 7C@> 2== E9C66 D49@@=D 2C6 2=C625J AC24E:4:?8 2?5 E96 D62D@? @A6?D pF8] c]k^Am kAmrC@DD r@F?ECJ E62>D @A6? E96 D62D@? pF8] ae] #:49=2?5D H:== 563FE :ED ?6H 4@FCD6 2E r2G:EE’D rC66< $6AE] ab 9@DE:?8 E96 v6@C86 qC@H? x?G:E2E:@?2=] k^Am kAm%96 q=F6 %@C?25@ @A6?D G@==6J32== D62D@? @? E96 C@25 H:E9 >2E496D 2E w@=DE@? pF8] ad 2?5 q=2?5 pF8] b`]k^Am kAm%2K6H6== G@==6J32== :D D4965F=65 E@ 7246 r9:=9@H:6 pF8] `b :? 2 D4C:>>286 2?5 E@ @A6? E96 C68F=2C D62D@? 282:?DE q=F67:6=5 pF8] ad]k^AmkAmvC292> G@==6J32==6CD E2<6 E96 4@FCE @? E96 C@25 pF8] `g\`h H:E9 vC2JD@? r@F?EJ 2?5 |@?E42=> 2D E96 7@6D] !C:?46E@? 4@>6D :? 7@C E96 9@>6 @A6?6C pF8] ac]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Minerals Deadline Warning: Hurricane Fausto Nears Hawaii Waters Warning: Hurricane Fausto Nears Hawaii Waters One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials