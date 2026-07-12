Rain doesn't dampen fiddlers convention Jim Talbert Jul 12, 2026 18 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – They not only sang in the rain, participants in this year’s fiddlers convention at Crab Orchard Museum played banjos, guitars and danced.kAm%96 abkDFAmC5k^DFAm 2??F2= 6G6?E 2:>65 2E <66A:?8 @=5 E:>6 2?5 3=F68C2DD >FD:4 2=:G6 5C6H 2 8@@5 4C@H5 56DA:E6 E@CC6?E:2= C2:? @G6C E96 E@H 52J A6C:@5 @7 yF=J `_\``] p =2C86 E6?E[ E96 423:?D 2?5 32C?D AC@G:565 D96=E6C 7@C E96 72?D 2?5 A=2J6CD]k^AmkAm%9C66 =:76E:>6 249:6G6>6?E 2H2C5D H6C6 AC6D6?E65 ?62C E96 4=@D6 @7 E96 6G6?E] %:> y2CC6E H2D 9@?@C65 7@C 9:D =:76’D H@C< :? AC@>@E:?8 3=F68C2DD 2?5 @=5\E:>6 >FD:4] |FD6F> 5:C64E@C rJ?E9:2 u2C>6C D2:5 y2CC6E 925 366? 2E 6G6CJ 76DE:G2= 2?5 H2D 2=H2JD AC@>@E:?8 E96 >FD:4] u2C>6C D2:5 y2CC6E 2?5 @E96CD A=2J65[ AC@>@E65[ 2?5 A2DD65 @? E96 >FD:4]k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Matthews helming JIDA Wytheville OKs plans for Madison Street Merlin the duck: From Mexico City streets to World Cup stardom kAm“%9:D :D ?@E 2?JE9:?8 H6 E2<6 =:89E=J] %9:D :D 2 D@=6>? @442D:@?[’ D96 D2:5] xCG:? |F==:?D[ H9@ u2C>6C D2:5 925 2? :>A24E @? 6G6CJ >FD:4:2? E92E 42>6 @FE @7 qF492?2? r@F?EJ[ H2D AC6D6?E65[ 2 A@DE9F>@FD =:76E:>6 249:6G6>6?E 2H2C5] t33J y6H6==[ H9@ ?@>:?2E65 |F==:?D[ D2:5 96 925 2 3:8 :?7=F6?46 @? 9:D 42C66C]k^AmkAm {:<6 y6H6==[ |F==:?D H2D 2 >6>36C @7 E96 q=F68C2DD z:?D>6?[ 2 =@42= 32?5 E92E A6C7@C>65 7@C >@C6 E92? d_ J62CD] “w6 H2D @?6 @7 E96 7:CDE A6@A=6 x 962C5 A=2J E96 7:G6\DEC:?8 32?;@ 2?5 x 8@E :?E6C6DE65 :? :E]k^Am kAmw6 =@2?65 >6 9:D 32?;@ 7@C EH@ H66<D H96? x 5:5?’E 92G6 @?6[’ y6H6== D2:5] r2C= !24< 2=D@ C646:G65 2 =:76E:>6 249:6G6>6?E 2H2C5 A@DE9F>@FD 2H2C5]k^Am kAm!24<’D 52F89E6C 2?5 ?6A96H H6C6 AC6D6?E 2?5 E92?<65 E96 4C@H5 7@C 4@>:?8 @FE @? 2 C2:?J ?:89E] #@33J {6DE6C[ W!24<’D ?6A96HX[ D2:5 9:D D@? y24@3 H2D 42CCJ:?8 @? E96 EC25:E:@?] w6 C642==65 A=2J:?8 H:E9 !24< >2?J E:>6D]k^AmkAm%96 AC6D6?E2E:@? 6?565 H:E9 E96 EC25:E:@?2= D:?8:?8 @7 E96 “&?3C@<6? r:C4=6’ 3J A2DE 2?5 AC6D6?E H:??6CD] %96 6G6?:?8 4@?4=F565 H:E9 32?5 4@>A6E:E:@? 7@C @=5 E:>6D 2?5 3=F68C2DD A=2J6CD 2?5 E96 52?46 4@>A6E:E:@?] k^Am kAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing' Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son More Americans leaving the US labor force More Americans leaving the US labor force DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN