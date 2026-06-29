New state laws hit the books July 1 Jim Talbert Jun 29, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While changes in firearms laws have garnered much of the attention, several other news laws hit the books in Virginia July 1.kAms@4E@CD[ =2HJ6CD[ ?FCD6D[ 4@F?D6=@CD[ D@4:2= H@C<6CD 2?5 @E96C =:46?D65 962=E9 42C6 AC@76DD:@?2=D 42? ?@ =@?86C 36 3@F?5 3J ?@\4@>A6E6 28C66>6?ED] }@ 4@>A6E6 28C66>6?ED 42? @?=J 36 6?7@C465 @? 6>A=@J66D 7:C65 H:E9@FE 42FD6 :7 E96J 8@E D6G6C2?46 A2J[ @C @E96C 5:D4=@D65 4@>A6?D2E:@? FA 7C@?E]k^AmkAmt>A=@J6CD H:== 36 C6BF:C65 E@ A@DE 2 “8@@5 72:E9Q D2=2CJ @C H286 C2?86 @? ;@3 =:DE:?8D 2?5 2C6 32CC65 7C@> 2D<:?8 2AA=:42?ED H92E E96J >256 @? AC6G:@FD ;@3D] k^Am kAm{@42= 8@G6C?>6?ED H:== ?@H 36 2==@H65 E@ FD6 px A@H6C65 42>6C2D 2E DE@A D:8?D 2?5 4C@DDH2=<D A2CE:4F=2C=J :? D49@@= K@?6D] %96 4C:>:?2= C64@C5D 2?5 4=62? D=2E6 24E H:== 2==@H >2?J >:D56>62?@C @776?D6D E@ 36 D62=65 7C@> AF3=:4 G:6H]k^Am People are also reading… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Smyth County deputy saves man's life kAm(:E9 E96 6I46AE:@? @7 G:@=6?E[ D6I @C 7:C62C> @776?D6D[ 4=2DD 7:G6 2?5 D:I 76=@?:6D >2J 36 D62=65 3J A6E:E:@?] kDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8m{2?5=@C5D 4@G6C65 F?56C E96 ':C8:?:2 #6D:56?E:2= {2?5=@C5 2?5 %6?2?E p4E >FDE 2446AE 4964<D 2?5 >@?6J @C56CD 7@C C6?E 2?5 56A@D:ED[ 2?5 E96J 42?VE 492C86 AC@46DD:?8 766D 9:896C E92? H92E :E 24EF2==J 4@DED E@ AC@46DD E96 A2J>6?E] k^Am kAm p ?6H =2H 2=D@ 492?86D E96 2>@F?E @7 ?@E:46 2 =2?5=@C5 >FDE 8:G6 2`c 52J ?@E:46 367@C6 7:=:?8 E@ 6G:4E 7@C ?@?A2J>6?E] sC:G6CD 42F89E 8@:?8 @G6C `__ >:=6D A6C 9@FC H:== 36 C6BF:C65 E@ 92G6 2 DA665 =:>:E:?8 56G:46 :?DE2==65 :? E96:C 42C]k^Am kAmp $EJC@7@2> 32? @C:8:?2==J A2DD65 :? a_a` 2?5 A92D65 :? :D ?@H 2AA=:423=6 E@ 2== 7@@5 G6?5@CD] &?6>A=@J>6?E 4@>A6?D2E:@? A2J>6?ED H:== :?4C62D6 3J Scg A6C >@?E9 7@C 2AA=:42E:@?D 7:=65 27E6C yF=J d]k^Am kAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions