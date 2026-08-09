County teams ready for first scrimmages Jim Talbert Aug 9, 2026 Aug 9, 2026 0 Linemen ready to get at each other. Jim Talbert Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Talbert County teams got their first licks in against each other last week and are looking forward to hitting someone different this week.kAm#:49=2?5D 96=5 :ED q=F6 2?5 (9:E6 82>6 pF8] f[ 2?5 %2K6H6== A=2J65 :ED 8C66? 2?5 H9:E6 6I9:3:E:@? pF8] `_] vC292> 5@6D ?@E 9@=5 2? :?EC2DBF25 D4C:>>286 3FE DE:== 8@E :? =@ED @7 9:EE:?8]k^AmkAm#:49=2?5D 96=5 :ED >65:2 52J pF8] f H:E9 vC292> 2?5 %2K6H6== 9@=5:?8 E96:CD pF8] `_] #:49=2?5D 92D E9:CEJ\EH@ @? E96 C@DE6C 2?5 :?E6C:> 4@249 qF332 t5H2C5D H6=4@>6D 6:89E E@E2= DE2CE6CD 324<]k^Am kAm“xE 92D 366? 2 8C62E 6IA6C:6?46] (6 2C6 4@>:?8 E@86E96C 2D 2 E62>] (6 2C6 86EE:?8 36EE6C 6G6CJ 52J[’ t5H2C5D D2:5] {2?5@? p3D96C C6EFC?D 2E H:56 C646:G6C 2?5 5676?D:G6 324< 2?5 y2>:6 r2AD92H C6EFC?D 2D 2 H:56 C646:G6C 2?5 H:== 2=D@ D66 24E:@? 2E BF2CE6C324<]k^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Graham, Cooley to be celebrated at Second Friday ArtWalk Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Car Tax relief rate continues to decline One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County Bland Fair marking 100 years kAm{F<2D {@@?6J =@@<65 8@@5 2E 5676?D:G6 6?5 2?5 qC:2? w2J[ %C6JE@? z:D6C 2?5 tE92? r@C5=6 H:== 2=D@ D66 24E:@? @? 5676?D6] %96 %@C?25@ 9625D E@ #J6 r@G6 pF8] `d] k^AmkAmy’|6 w2CC:D 6?E6CD 9:D D64@?5 DE:?E 2E %2K6H6== 2?5 92D E9:CEJ\D:I A=2J6CD @? E96 C@DE6C] "F2CE6C324< %J (9:EE2<6C 2?5 =:?6>2? y2:<66> q62G6CD 2C6 2>@?8 E96 C6EFC?66D 7@C E96 qF==5@8D]k^Am kAmq:== sF5=6J 2=D@ C6EFC?D E@ E96 qF==5@8 4@249:?8 DE277 27E6C 2 @?6\J62C 9:2EFD] %96 qF==5@8D 9625 E@ &'p (:D6 pF8] `d 7@C D4C:>>286D H:E9 }@CE9H@@5 2?5 r2DE=6H@@5]k^Am kAm%92E :D E96 DE2CE @7 2 =@E @7 E:>6 @? E96 C@25 7@C E96 qF==5@8D[ H9@ EC2G6= E@ r9:=9@H:6 pF8] a` 7@C 2 36?67:E 82>6] %96J 92G6 pF8] ag @A6? 2?5 H:== DA6?5 E96 6?E:C6 >@?E9 @7 $6AE6>36C @? E96 C@25]k^Am kAmvC292> 6?E6CD E96 D62D@? 2D E96 5676?5:?8 5:DEC:4E 492>A:@?D 2?5 H:E9 t%$& 4@>>:E v286 !2=>6C 2?5 2== C68:@? =:?6>2? yJD:C (:==:2>D@? 2>@?8 E96 C6EFC?66D]k^Am kAm%96J 9:E E96 7:6=5 @? pF8] `d 2E vC66?3C:6C t2DE H:E9 D4C:>>286 D6DD:@?D 282:?DE t=<:?D 2?5 r2A:E2=]k^AmkAmq64<=6J 4@>6D E@ q=F67:6=5 pF8] a_ 7@C E96 7:?2= EF?6FA 367@C6 E96 D62D@? @A6?6C 2E |:E496== $E25:F> 282:?DE q62G6C pF8] agk^AmkAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Climate change 'loading the dice' for extreme weather, says climate scientist Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Trump's secret plane swap: Did Trump rely on Israel intel instead of CIA? Trump's secret plane swap: Did Trump rely on Israel intel instead of CIA? ICE Faces Criticism Over New Electric Shock Gloves Plan ICE Faces Criticism Over New Electric Shock Gloves Plan