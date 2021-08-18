Vendor, former restaurant owner experiments with recipes

DAMASCUS, Va. — When Debbie Reed received a sourdough starter from a friend a few years ago, she never dreamed her bread-making hobby would turn into a weekly business.
After all, her loaves of bread were just something she enjoyed bringing to church for friends to enjoy.
But that’s exactly what happened when the Damascus woman tried her hand at selling her baked goods at the new Damascus Farmers Market that opened this summer in Laurel Creek Park on Imboden Street in town.
Reed was pleasantly surprised when just about everything she brought to the market was a quick sale.
“The first week I took bread, a few jars of jams and jellies and some desserts,” said Reed.
“They all sold so well that by the next week I took a whole bunch more. It just grows every week.”
Participating in the market has practically turned into a job for the 66-year-old retiree. She bakes all day on Thursdays and Fridays in order to have enough to sell at the market the next day.
Reed was already accustomed to feeding a crowd. She and her late husband owned Quincey’s Pizza in Glade Spring, Damascus, Saltville, Meadowview and Mountain City, Tennessee, during the 1990s.
“When we had our restaurants, we baked our own Italian bread for pizzas. We also sold a hamburger that required an extra large bun that was hard to find, so we make them ourselves.”
Getting back in the kitchen is putting a smile on her face.
“It’s a lot of fun at the farmers market. We’re a close-knit group of people, and I really enjoy meeting new people. A family visiting Damascus came by today and bought a bag of pies and cakes so they could eat them on their way back home.
“Today was a good day at the market,” said Reed at last week’s market.
Other customer favorites are her potato and apple pecan chicken salads.
“I always sell out of those. A Lemon Blueberry Bundt Cake is one of my bestsellers,” she said.
“I like to offer something new every week,” said Reed, who brought an Earthquake Cake to the market last week. She first tasted the cake while traveling in South Carolina.
If she doesn’t have the recipe for something she wants to make, she’ll research it until she does.
“I am a cookbook fanatic. I read cookbooks like everybody else reads books,” she laughed.
The baker enjoys experimenting with recipes and seeing what customers will buy.
She makes a few seasonal foods in the spring such as dandelion and redbud jellies.
“I had no idea how many people would like my strawberry rhubarb jelly.”
Reed plans to participate as a vendor at the farmers market until the regular season ends in October.
After that, she’ll probably go back to baking bread for her friends at church, she said.
And there’s never been a better time to read a few new cookbooks.
Damascus Farmers Market operates 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
The market features a covered pavilion for vendors, offering spaces for tables and 10-by-10-foot pop-up tents. Space is provided for vendors who need to sell from the back of their cars or trucks.
For more information or to become a vendor, visit www.damascus.org for vendor rules and applications or send an email to Donna Foltz, market manager, at donnafoltz59@gmail.com.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.