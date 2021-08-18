Vendor, former restaurant owner experiments with recipes

DAMASCUS, Va. — When Debbie Reed received a sourdough starter from a friend a few years ago, she never dreamed her bread-making hobby would turn into a weekly business.

After all, her loaves of bread were just something she enjoyed bringing to church for friends to enjoy.

But that’s exactly what happened when the Damascus woman tried her hand at selling her baked goods at the new Damascus Farmers Market that opened this summer in Laurel Creek Park on Imboden Street in town.

Reed was pleasantly surprised when just about everything she brought to the market was a quick sale.

“The first week I took bread, a few jars of jams and jellies and some desserts,” said Reed.

“They all sold so well that by the next week I took a whole bunch more. It just grows every week.”

Participating in the market has practically turned into a job for the 66-year-old retiree. She bakes all day on Thursdays and Fridays in order to have enough to sell at the market the next day.

Reed was already accustomed to feeding a crowd. She and her late husband owned Quincey’s Pizza in Glade Spring, Damascus, Saltville, Meadowview and Mountain City, Tennessee, during the 1990s.