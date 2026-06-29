Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 10:00 AM EDT Jun 29, 2026 Jun 29, 2026 Updated Jun 29, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dense Morning Fog May Impact CommuteWhat’s Happening:A fog advisory is in effect for this morning. Areas of valley fog, locally dense, are developing due to clear skies, light winds, and moisture. The fog will likely persist through the morning commute.Affected Areas:Valley regionsWhat to Expect:Visibilities below a quarter of a mile in dense fog areas.Fog expansion expected throughout the night, densest in valleys.Impacts: Reduced visibility may affect morning travel.Possible delays and slower traffic due to fog.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS Smyth County deputy saves man's life Graffin credits new Virginia Tech AD White for Florida Atlantic's rise Slow down when driving in foggy conditions.Use low beam headlights to improve visibility.Allow extra time for your morning commute.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow