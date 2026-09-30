Alert Special Weather Statement until WED 9:45 AM EDT Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dense Fog Advisory: Reduced Visibility and Difficult Driving Conditions This MorningWhat’s Happening:A dense fog advisory is in effect for the next 1-3 hours. Fog will be dense at times, significantly reducing visibility.What to Expect:Visibility reduced to 1/4 mile in localized areas.Foggy conditions persisting through the morning commute.Impacts:Difficult driving conditions due to reduced visibility.Potential delays in commute times.Safety Tips: Leave early to allow extra travel time.Use low-beam headlights and increase following distance.Avoid sudden stops and lane changes. People are also reading… Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs The ‘Guillermo Effect’ takes out a good dancer on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Flock camera debate continues in Marion Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens Rain, wind, and resilience: Hokies rally to win messy game at Boston College Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Supreme Court Lets Trump Resume Third-Country Deportations Are Trump’s Taxpayer-Funded Ads Unlawful? Are Trump’s Taxpayer-Funded Ads Unlawful? Trump is starring in new TV ads. US taxpayers are paying for them Trump is starring in new TV ads. US taxpayers are paying for them Hear why Pat Foor bought an abandoned marijuana grow in Holdenville Hear why Pat Foor bought an abandoned marijuana grow in Holdenville