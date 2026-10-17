Alert Freeze Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT Oct 17, 2026 Oct 17, 2026 Updated 1 min ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Freeze Warning: Sub-Freezing Temperatures Expected Early SundayWhat’s Happening:A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT on Sunday. Expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees.Affected Areas:Northwest North CarolinaSouthwest and West Central VirginiaSoutheast West VirginiaWhat to Expect:Temperatures dropping to as low as 28 degrees.Cold conditions persisting until mid-morning Sunday.Impacts: Frost and freeze conditions could harm crops and sensitive vegetation.Unprotected outdoor plumbing may be damaged. People are also reading… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Goodwill opening Tazewell store Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Somic expansion approved by town Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump’s ‘new era of animal welfare’ excludes almost all farm animals Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse October 2026 Greene County news and events newsletter Safety Tips:Protect tender plants by covering them or bringing them indoors.Insulate outdoor plumbing to prevent damage.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Bystander guns down suspected primary school shooter in Oregon Bystander guns down suspected primary school shooter in Oregon