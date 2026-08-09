Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:15 PM EDT Aug 9, 2026 Aug 9, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A cluster of strong thunderstorms is moving east at 10 mph and will impact the area through 4:15 PM EDT. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected.Affected Areas:Pulaski CountySouth Central Giles CountyEast Central Bland CountyNortheastern Wythe CountyWest Central Montgomery CountyCity of RadfordLocations including Christiansburg, Radford, Pulaski, Dublin, Poplar Hill, Max Meadows, and MechanicsburgWhat to Expect: Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea-sized hailLocally heavy rain reducing visibilityPonding of water on roadways People are also reading… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Car Tax relief rate continues to decline Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Saltville launches farmers market Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objectsMinor flooding in low-lying areas and poor drainage zonesPotential for hydroplaning on wet roadsSafety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if outdoorsSlow down and use caution while driving to avoid hydroplaningStay indoors to avoid lightning strikes, which can occur up to 10 miles from a stormWhen to Check Back: Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:45 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain Until 4:45 PM EDT Watch Now: Related Video ‘No surprise': Netanyahu rejects US-backed Gaza plan Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Atlantic May See No Storms in August Atlantic May See No Storms in August AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target