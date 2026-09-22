Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:15 AM EDT Sep 22, 2026 Sep 22, 2026 Updated 9 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Localized Flooding OvernightWhat’s Happening:A cluster of strong thunderstorms is impacting the region, moving east at 15 mph. The storms are expected to continue through 1:15 AM EDT.Affected Areas:Pulaski CountyGiles CountyEastern Bland CountyNortheastern Wythe CountyWestern Montgomery CountyCity of RadfordWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphLocally heavy rain reducing visibilityPonding of water on roadwaysMinor flooding in low-lying areas Impacts:Potential for downed tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundHazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility and hydroplaning risk People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Smyth man accused of forging military document Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors College football's hottest seats: One coach's fate may already be sealed Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Drive slowly and with caution to avoid hydroplaning.Avoid areas with standing water and poor drainage.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until MON 5:30 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Parts of Virginia This Evening Watch Now: Related Video Fall starts Sept. 22, but the autumn equinox actually happens late in the day Midterm elections: Trump looms large over 2026 vote as Democrats eye gains Midterm elections: Trump looms large over 2026 vote as Democrats eye gains US And China Discuss AI Safety Plan Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit US And China Discuss AI Safety Plan Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States