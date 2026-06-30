Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 2:15 PM EDT Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Updated 17 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is currently impacting northeastern Wythe County and is expected to continue through 2:15 PM EDT. The storm is moving east at 10 mph.Affected Areas:WythevilleMax MeadowsGunton ParkFort ChiswellWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hailImpacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown around Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away. People are also reading… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Special Weather Statement until TUE 2:15 PM EDT Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Graffin credits new Virginia Tech AD White for Florida Atlantic's rise When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. Speaker Mike Johnson asserts Trump won't veto housing bill Speaker Mike Johnson asserts Trump won't veto housing bill US Removes Troops from Europe — What It Means for Every American US Removes Troops from Europe — What It Means for Every American