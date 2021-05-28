CFX looking to move Coalfield Expressway along

Because of the price tag of building the road – an estimated $2.6 billion from end to end -- Chairman Jay Rife suggested, “the only way to get this thing done is in conjunction with mining.”

Belcher, who also serves as the executive director/general counsel of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, noted that since the last meeting of the CFX Authority, there have been several meetings at which the expressway had been discussed and several different boards in the region have adopted resolutions of support for construction of the roadway, similar to the resolution originally adopted by the CFX Authority.

Additionally, he said there had been a lot of discussion with federal legislative offices, including Congressman Morgan Griffith and Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Both Griffith and Kaine had representatives in attendance at Monday’s meeting. The expressway project is now included in new federal appropriations and transportation language targeting it to receive $7.1 million, although those appropriations must still be approved at the federal level.

A meeting with state and federal officials in West Virginia was also held recently with Del. Will Morefield and Sen. Travis Hackworth facilitating that. Both were also in attendance at Monday’s meeting and gave a brief update on the meeting with West Virginia officials.