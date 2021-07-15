Tazewell County couple charged with child endangerment

Tazewell, Va. – A Baptist Valley couple is facing child endangerment charges as a result of their infant’s death.

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said Evan Ray Stanford and Kayla Nicole Stanford were charged after their child died at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital from what authorities believe was an overdose of suboxone and methadone.

Hieatt said the child died April 22 and his officers had been investigating the incident since then while awaiting a report from the state medical examiner. The criminal complaint filed against the Stanford’s said the cause of death was toxic effects of Buprenorphine, (Suboxone), and methadone.

The complaint also states Sgt. Michelle Conklin interviewed both parents and they admitted touching the infant’s face and mouth with suboxone residue on their hands. The complaint also states a witness said she saw methadone delivered to the mother three weeks prior to the death.

It also says the parents stated the child was with them the entire day and night April 22 and was in the room with them from the time he went to sleep until they found him unresponsive. Child endangerment is a class six felony and carries a potential sentence of from one to five years.