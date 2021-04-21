Extensive search fails to locate missing man

Jewell Ridge, Va. – Before snow and cold weather moved into the area a search continued for a missing Buchanan County man April 20.

William Arthur Cole Jr. was reported missing Monday evening. He has not been seen for about a week and a half. Investigators believe he may have gone walking in the woods near his home in the Chicken Ridge section of Buchanan County.

Cole is 76 years old, 5' 5", 185 lbs. Deputies, investigators, and first responders spent Monday evening searching the area around his residence. The search was suspended due to darkness. The search resumed April 20 to no avail. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Whitewood Fire Dept, Knox Creek Fire Dept. Jewell Ridge Fire Dept and the Virginia Dept of Emergency Management conducted an extensive search around the area, which also included Drones, on Tuesday. Additionally, an aerial search was performed by Virginia State Police Med-Flight. Mr. Cole was not found Another search will be scheduled. The Investigation is continuing.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Cole, please contact the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at 276-935-2313.