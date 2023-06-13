History is being made once again for a more than 160-year-old Saltville house that played a role in the Civil War and served as home to a Virginia governor and the founder of Barter Theatre.

With the best future of the property in mind, the Saltville Foundation has decided to sell the W.A. Stuart house.

The decision came, said foundation president Tim Buchanan, “to save the house.”

Beyond his work with the foundation, Buchanan’s ties to the Stuart home lie in his DNA. Stuart’s business partner was Buchanan’s fifth great-grandfather. Buchanan has also served with the foundation since it was established. One of the non-profit’s primary missions is oversight of the Museum of Middle Appalachians.

Descendants of W.A. Stuart gifted the house to the museum in October 1999.

Buchanan said the late Jerry Catron, an educator and student of local history, worked diligently to restore the house but was unsuccessful. Following his death in 2017, the foundation board knew a different path would likely have to be pursued.

As president of the Bristol Historical Association, Buchanan had encouraged that board to sell the 1903 E.W. King home that was falling into disrepair. Once it was sold, the Queen Anne Victorian landmark house in Bristol, Tenn., was restored and is now home to a business.

Buchanan wanted the same fate for the Stuart home.

Non-profits, he said, have to know what they can do and what they can’t.

In the hands of someone with the desire to preserve and honor its history, Buchanan said, the Stuart home “could be an absolute landmark.”

Layers of HistoryThe National Registry of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Registry concur.

The William Alexander Stuart house is listed on both registers.

According to a museum history of the home, the Stuart family moved to Saltville from Wythe County when W.A. Stuart was invited to become a partner in the Holston Salt and Plaster Co. Records, according to Buchanan, indicate that move was made in 1858.

The home is believed to have been built in 1860 or 1861. Maps that pre-date 1861, Buchanan said, don’t show the house.

Realtor Daniel Shew specializes in historic homes and is handling the home’s sale.

He “questioned the 1860 construction date that the board had, but the saw marks on the joists in the basement tell me that is likely an accurate date.”

However, Shew acknowledged there are inconsistencies. He was told the house could be older or moved from another location. “I think that story may have some merit,” he said. “A door in a second floor bedroom seems to date to the late 1700s. Some other building materials used in its construction appear to be older than 1860. I’m guessing parts of an older house were used by the builder, for some strange reason. A mystery that a purchaser can hopefully find answers to.”

Though Shew, who is known as “the old house agent,” “saw the Stuart House from the road all through my childhood, having grown up a couple of miles away,” he knew a little of its history. A few weeks ago, he toured the house with Buchanan and other foundation board members. After learnings its story, Shew called the house’s history “amazing.”

Civil WarThe Stuarts only lived in the home a few years before war came to Southwest Virginia.

On Dec. 28, 1864 Union troops captured Saltville and the family fled the house before it came under the control of General George Stoneman as his soldiers worked to destroy the salt works.

In 1902, W.A. Stuart’s second wife, Ellen, wrote an article for a Wytheville newspaper headlined “A Salt Works Christmas.” The article told of the night they fled and the days that followed before the Confederacy regained control. Eventually, a play was written based on Ellen Stuart’s reflections and was performed at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre in 2011.

Buchanan noted that a few salt kettles remain on the land where once hundreds existed. Every Southern Confederate state had kettles on the site, Buchanan said, as Saltville produced salt for the entire Confederacy.

Governor’s MansionThose events may have helped shape the leadership of Henry Carter Stuart, son of W.A. Stuart and his first wife, Mary. Henry Stuart, who was born in Wythe County, served as the commonwealth’s governor from 1914-1918.

According to the National Governors Association, “When World War I broke out, Stuart helped to organize Virginia’s war machinery…. After completing his four-year term as governor, Stuart won appointment by President Woodrow Wilson to the War Industries Board, on which he served as chairman of the Agriculture Advisory Committee.”

Henry Stuart also helped enact provisions that took voting rights from African Americans and illiterate whites and, according to Encyclopedia Virginia, “worked to disenfranchise African Americans.”

Buchanan noted that the Stuarts enslaved numerous people.

Still Unfolding LegacyAnother young man who spent his formative years in the Saltville home was Robert Porterfield, the founder of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, the state theatre of Virginia.

“He got his start in this house,” Buchanan said, opening his arms to the rooms.

According to museum records, Porterfield lived in the house for two decades from 1909 to 1929. According to legend, Porterfield and his cousins performed their first plays in a barn on the property.

Corporate TiesOver time, a number of employees of the Mathieson Alkali Works would call the house home.

In 1893, Mathieson Alkali Works bought the Holston Salt and Plaster Co. and eventually the house was incorporated into the industry’s housing.

A June 30, 1951 deed shows that the house returned to the Stuart family and it remained in their hands until 1999.

Preserving History with Eye to the FutureThe foundation has put the Stuart house in the hands of a Realtor who knows Saltville and its history.

Shew, who works with Prestige Homes of the Tri Cities Inc., grew up in Clinchburg and attended the private Southeast Academy in Saltville. “I spent most of my teen years around the town learning about local history and hanging out at the Kinfolks antique shop….”

His mother’s family includes the Fryes of Saltville and his dad’s family was from Glade Spring.

Shew credits his parents for shaping his career path.

“My passion for historic preservation came at an early age,” Shew said. “My parents loved old homes and working with their hands. They instilled, in me, at a young age, that everything worth having is worth working for, and that philosophy carries over in the work of preserving buildings. It can be a lot of work, but very much worth it. Growing up around Saltville, with the Museum, reenactments, and fossil digs, it was pretty easy to fall in love with history and tangible connections to the past.”

Shew and his wife now operate “a business that seeks out and saves old homes in Bristol…. Our mission has made a serious impact in the community and saved quite a few buildings from demolition.”

He wants to see the Stuart house saved.

“My hopes for the property are simply to be restored and maintained. Preserving a building can come in many forms, but having someone live here full-time or have it as a second home seems to be the best fit,” Shew said.

Protecting and preserving the house, Shew said, “is very important to The Saltville Foundation and to myself. We want to attract a buyer that has the funds and vision to properly repair and maintain the property. Whoever purchases this house needs to understand the scope of work, love wavy glass windows, and have knowledge of how important historic buildings are.”

Shew has some idea of who might buy the Stuart home.

“Old homes usually attract creative, artist people with a sense of romance,” he said. “History is something that is mysterious and intangible. Social media, the MLS [Multiple Listing] service, and my sphere of influence will all be utilized as part of a marketing strategy. I will list as much history as possible, in the listing, and try to be at every showing to tell the story of the house.”

Buchanan and Shew said the asking price is $149,000, which, they hope, will allow a buyer to invest more into restoring the 3,171-square-foot home on nearly an acre of land.

Shew plans to list the Stuart house, tomorrow, June 11.

Of that listing, he said, “The sale of the Stuart house is an historical event, in itself! You are witnessing history. I ask that the community support the decision to sell it and spread the word that it is looking for a new owner.”

Also on Sunday, Shew will speak to the Smyth County Historical Society at 2 p.m. at the museum on Main Street in Marion. Admission is free.