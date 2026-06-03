ETSU joins national Rural Student Success Network Jun 3, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save East Tennessee State University will join a new national network focused on helping rural students succeed in college, complete degrees and connect with careers that strengthen their communities. kAmxE92<2 $Z# 2?5 E96 p>6C:42? pDD@4:2E:@? @7 $E2E6 r@==686D 2?5 &?:G6CD:E:6D Wpp$r&X D6=64E65 t%$& 2D @?6 @7 ;FDE `f :?DE:EFE:@?D ?2E:@?H:56 7@C E96 #FC2= $EF56?E $F446DD }6EH@C<[ 2 EH@\J62C :?:E:2E:G6 46?E6C65 @? EC2?D76C DEF56?ED[ 25F=E =62C?6CD 2?5 H@C<7@C46 56G6=@A>6?E :? CFC2= C68:@?D] k^AmkAm%96 D6=64E:@? 4@>6D 2D t%$& 4@?E:?F6D E@ 3F:=5 >@>6?EF> 2C@F?5 DEF56?E DF446DD[ 277@C523:=:EJ 2?5 C68:@?2= :>A24E] k^Am kAm%9:D J62C[ t%$& C6A@CE65 DAC:?8 6?C@==>6?E 8C@HE9 2?5 DEC@?8 C6E6?E:@? C2E6D[ H:E9 7:CDE\E:>6 DEF56?E 72==\E@\DAC:?8 C6E6?E:@? C6249:?8 h_]hT] %96 F?:G6CD:EJ 2=D@ 4@?E:?F6D E@ 62C? ?2E:@?2= C64@8?:E:@? 7@C 277@C523:=:EJ 2?5 @FE4@>6D] x? a_ad[ |@?6J ?2>65 t%$& @?6 @7 E96 E@A G2=F6 F?:G6CD:E:6D :? E96 ?2E:@?[ 4:E:?8 E96 F?:G6CD:EJ’D 4@>3:?2E:@? @7 BF2=:EJ[ 277@C523:=:EJ 2?5 DEF56?E DF446DD] k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday kAm“t%$& 92D =@?8 F?56CDE@@5 E92E H96? @FC DEF56?ED DF44665[ @FC C68:@? DF44665D[” D2:5 t%$& !C6D:56?E qC:2? }@=2?5] “%9:D :?:E:2E:G6 2==@HD FD E@ 4@==23@C2E6 H:E9 A66C :?DE:EFE:@?D 24C@DD E96 4@F?ECJ H9:=6 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ DEC6?8E96? A2E9H2JD 7@C EC2?D76C DEF56?ED[ DFAA@CE 25F=E =62C?6CD 2?5 2=:8? @FC 24256>:4 AC@8C2>D H:E9 E96 H@C<7@C46 ?665D @7 E96 4@>>F?:E:6D H6 D6CG6]” k^Am kAm%96 :?:E:2E:G6 2=:8?D 4=@D6=J H:E9 t%$&’D >:DD:@? @7 :>AC@G:?8 E96 BF2=:EJ @7 =:76 7@C E96 A6@A=6 @7 pAA2=249:2 2?5 36J@?5 E9C@F89 65F42E:@?[ DEF56?E DFAA@CE 2?5 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E] k^AmkAmx? C646?E J62CD[ t%$& 92D 6IA2?565 D6G6C2= 677@CED 56D:8?65 E@ 96=A DEF56?ED DE2J @? EC24< 24256>:42==J 2?5 A6CD@?2==J] %92E :?4=F56D E96 =2F?49 @7 E96 |2CJ '] y@C52? r6?E6C[ 2 46?EC2=:K65 DEF56?E DFAA@CE 9F3 E92E 4@??64ED DEF56?ED H:E9 >6?E@C:?8[ 8F:52?46 2?5 42>AFD C6D@FC46D] k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|@C6 23@FE E96 ?6EH@C<k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm!2CE:4:A2E:?8 F?:G6CD:E:6D H:== D92C6 DEC2E68:6D[ 6I2>:?6 DEF56?E DF446DD 677@CED 2?5 DEF5J H@C<7@C46 ?665D :? E96:C C68:@?D] k^AmkAm%96 ?6EH@C< H:== 7@4FD @? E9C66 >2:? AC:@C:E:6Di 96=A:?8 4@>>F?:EJ 4@==686 EC2?D76C DEF56?ED 4@>A=6E6 32496=@C’D 568C66D[ DFAA@CE:?8 25F=E =62C?6CD C6EFC?:?8 E@ 4@==686 2?5 4@??64E:?8 24256>:4 AC@8C2>D H:E9 C68:@?2= H@C<7@C46 56>2?5D] k^AmkAmpD A2CE @7 E96 :?:E:2E:G6[ t%$& H:== A2CE:4:A2E6 :? A66C\=62C?:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D[ 4@>A=6E6 :?DE:EFE:@?2= D6=7\2DD6DD>6?ED 2?5 C646:G6 52E2 56D:8?65 E@ 96=A F?:G6CD:EJ =6256CD DEC6?8E96? AC@8C2>D 2?5 :>AC@G6 DEF56?E @FE4@>6D] k^Am kAm%96 ?6EH@C< H:== 2=D@ AC@5F46 2 AF3=:4 C6A@CE 9:89=:89E:?8 67764E:G6 AC24E:46D 2?5 =6DD@?D =62C?65 7@C CFC2=\D6CG:?8 :?DE:EFE:@?D 24C@DD E96 4@F?ECJ] k^Am kAm~E96C A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :?DE:EFE:@?D :?4=F56 E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }@CE9 s2<@E2[ y24<D@?G:==6 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ 2?5 t2DE6C? ~C68@? &?:G6CD:EJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program For five days this July, 20 Smyth County students will get an opportunity to realize their potential, learn about the criminal justice system … Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers. Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. The disagreement centered on whether the mann…