Nominations open for national Farm Dog of the Year contest May 23, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you have a furry friend making a difference on the farm, now’s your chance to showcase your farm dog’s contributions.kAmu2C>6CD 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ DF3>:E ?@>:?2E:@?D 7@C E96 a_af u2C> qFC62F u2C> s@8 @7 E96 *62C 4@?E6DE[ H9:49 4@>6D H:E9 42D9 AC:K6D 2?5 3C288:?8 C:89ED] $A@?D@C65 3J p>6C:42? u2C> qFC62F u656C2E:@? 2?5 DFAA@CE65 3J }6DE=é !FC:?2 !6Er2C6[ E96 ?2E:@?2= 4@?E6DE 46=63C2E6D 72C> 5@8D 2?5 E96 4@F?E=6DD H2JD E96J 2DD:DE 72C>6CD 2?5 C2?496CD]k^AmkAm“u2C> 5@8D 2C6 @7E6? :>A@CE2?E A2CE?6CD :? @FC 52:=J H@C< 2D H6== 2D H@?56C7F= 4@>A2?:@?D 7@C 72C> 72>:=:6D[” D2:5 puqu !C6D:56?E +:AAJ sFG2==] “pD H6 D2H H:E9 @FC a_ae H:??6C[ |2I[ E96D6 =@J2= 4@>A2?:@?D 8@ 23@G6 2?5 36J@?5 E@ =@@< 27E6C 3@E9 E96 =2?5 2?5 E96 72C> 72>:=:6D E96J H@C< 2=@?8D:56]”k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers kAm#@F?5:?8 FA =:G6DE@4<[ 492D:?8 @77 AC652E@CD[ 76E49:?8 E@@=D 2?5 8C66E:?8 G:D:E@CD 2C6 2>@?8 E96 >2?J E2D<D E92E 42?:?6D 492>A:@? @? 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