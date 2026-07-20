Gillespie to skipper Richlands Jul 20, 2026 Jul 20, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ben Brown has resigned following four seasons as the head baseball coach at Richlands and Mark Gillespie will be his successor.kAmqC@H? 4@>A:=65 2 ca\d_ C64@C5 =625:?8 E96 AC@8C2> 2E 9:D 2=>2 >2E6C]k^AmkAm“x’G6 8@E E9C66 <:5D[” qC@H? D2:5] “|J D@? H:== 36 DE2CE:?8 E@ A=2J DA@CED E9:D 72== D@ :E’D ;FDE E:>6 E@ 7@4FD @? 4@249:?8 >J @H? <:5D 7@C ?@H] x’G6 =@G65 E96 =2DE 7@FC J62CD] (6’G6 925 D@>6 AC6EEJ 8@@5 J62CD]”k^AmkAmqC@H?VD 7:?2= D62D@? H2D 9:D 36DE]k^Am kAm%96 q=F6 %@C?25@ H6?E `a\`_ E9:D A2DE DAC:?8 2?5 A@DE65 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^96C2=54@FC:6C]4@>^DA@CED^2CE:4=60bfc7d3hc\`g4b\cb24\ga7h\f34fba74_3`g]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm2? g\e H:? @G6C &?:@?k^2m :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5 @7 E96 #68:@? as E@FC?2>6?E[ E96:C 7:CDE C68:@?2= E@FC?6J EC:F>A9 D:?46 a__h]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes kAm%96 D62D@? 6?565 H:E9 2 4@?EC@G6CD:2= c\a =@DD E@ 6G6?EF2= DE2E6 492>A:@? {632?@? :? E96 C68:@?2= D6>:D[ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^96C2=54@FC:6C]4@>^DA@CED^2CE:4=60fbbb666c\3aab\c2cg\23c6\f_57ff3hg_6g]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm2 82>6 E92E H2D 42==65 AC6>2EFC6=J 5F6 E@ 7@8 2D E96 q=F6D 925 E96 32D6D =@2565 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D6G6?E9 :??:?8 H96? E96 82>6 4@?4=F565]k^2mk^Am kAm“t249 @7 E96 =2DE E9C66 D62D@?D H6C6 36EE6C E92? 2?J @7 E96 `` AC:@C[ D@ x 2> C62==J AC@F5 @7 H96C6 E96 AC@8C2> :D C:89E ?@H 2?5 E96C6 :D D@>6 E2=6?E 4@>:?8 :? E96 7FEFC6 2D H6==[” qC@H? D2:5] “x E9:?< #:49=2?5D 32D632== :D D6E FA E@ 36 4@>A6E:E:G6 7@C E96 ?6IE `_ J62CD] w@A67F==J[ 5@H? E96 C@25 x H:== 86E E96 492?46 E@ 86E 324< :?E@ 4@249:?8 32D632==] #:49=2?5D 32D632== 92D 366? A2CE @7 >J =:76 AC6EEJ >F49 >J H9@=6 =:76 2?5 x H:== 2=H2JD 3=665 3=F6] qFE 7@C E96 E:>6 36:?8 x ;FDE H2?E E@ 36 2G2:=23=6 E@ 4@249 2?5 H2E49 >J <:5D :? H92E6G6C DA@CED @C 24E:G:E:6D E96J 86E :?E@]”k^Am kAmpFEF>? |6256\r2DE=6 92D E2<6? @G6C 2D E96 G@==6J32== 4@249 @7 E96 %2K6H6== qF==5@8D] $96 AC6G:@FD=J =65 E96 AC@8C2> 2E $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686]k^Am kAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^96C2=54@FC:6C]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^7@@E32==^2CE:4=60eae4h3`6\7_h4\c752\gdb2\ch64d3aa`527]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmy’>6 w2CC:D W7@@E32==Xk^2m 2?5 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^96C2=54@FC:6C]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^32D<6E32==^2CE:4=60gecf5a__\c6fh\cf37\2a25\66_`236bfd3g]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmy2=6? y@C52? W3@JD 32D<6E32==Xk^2m 925 AC6G:@FD=J 366? 9:C65 2D 9625 4@2496D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball The ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach is optimistic about the Hokies and Cavs. Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif…