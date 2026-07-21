Wytheville Street Fair set to shine Mark Sage Jul 21, 2026 Jul 21, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wytheville is gearing up for one of its most anticipated summer traditions as the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center hosts its 5th Annual Street Fair on June 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.kAm%96 72:C AC@>:D6D 2 7F== 52J @7 6?E6CE2:?>6?E[ 4F=EFC6[ 7@@5 2?5 72>:=J 7F?—2? 6IA6C:6?46 4C27E65 7@C 2== 286D 2?5 C@@E65 :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mark Sage Group Editor Author email Follow Mark Sage Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but…