SWVA manufacturing alliance holds signing event at Smyth center SPorter May 25, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 A manufacturing representative talks to the six scholarship winners about their future options. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Northwood High School’s Owen Prater takes part in the signing ceremony. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Marion Senior High School's Caden Burchett adds his signature to the paperwork. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Smyth Career & Technology Center Principal Michael Berry celebrated the students' success. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Dr. Lee Hunt told the six students that in a few years they’d look back on their chosen path forward and see it as the smartest decision they’ve made.kAmwF?E D6CG6D 2D E96 562? @7 ':C8:?:2 w:89=2?5D r@>>F?:EJ r@==686’D $49@@= @7 qFD:?6DD 2?5 x?5FDECJ] $96 H2D DA62<:?8 E@ DEF56?ED C646:G:?8 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 p==:2?46 7@C |2?F724EFC:?8 W$'p|X D49@=2CD9:AD =2DE H66<]k^AmkAm%H@ @7 E96 D49@=2CD9:A H:??6CD H6C6 7C@> $>JE9 r@F?EJi |2C:@? $6?:@C w:89’D r256? qFC496EE[ H9@ :D AFCDF:?8 2 42C66C :? 6?8:?66C:?8[ 2?5 }@CE9H@@5 w:89’D ~H6? !C2E6C[ H9@ :D DEF5J:?8 6=64EC:42= >2?F724EFC:?8]k^Am kAm{6??:6 v2:= |:E492>[ $'p|’D 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C[ ?@E65 E92E 7@C >2?J J62CD DEF56?ED H6C6 E@=5 E92E ?@ @AA@CEF?:E:6D 6I:DE65 :? E9:D C68:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief kAmw@H6G6C[ D96 D2:5 E92E’D ?@E ECF6] wF?5C65D @7 ;@3 @A6?:?8D 6I:DE :? >2?F724EFC:?8 C:89E ?@H] %9C@F89@FE $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2[ D96 D2:5 E92E 23@FE ab[___ A6@A=6 2C6 6>A=@J65 :? >2?F724EFC:?8]k^AmkAm(:E9 2 ?@5 E@ E96 D49@=2CD9:A H:??6CD[ |:E492> D2:5[ “%96D6 DEF56?ED 2C6 6DD6?E:2= E@ E96 7FEFC6 @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2]”k^Am kAm%96 DEF56?ED H6C6 7@==@H:?8 2 G2C:6EJ @7 A2E9D E92E :?4=F565 E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 ':C8:?:2[ ':C8:?:2 %649[ 2?5 =@42= 4@>>F?:EJ 4@==686D]k^AmkAm(96? 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