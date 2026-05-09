Smyth museum hosts basket weaving workshop May 9, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Settlers Museum and 1890s Farm is hosting a basket weaving workshop on May 16 from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.kAmp>2?52 $AC:?<=6 H:== E6249 A2CE:4:A2?ED 9@H E@ H62G6 2 368:??6C $BF2C6 |2C<6E q2D<6E] $EF56?ED 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ 36 23=6 E@ 56D:8? E96:C @H? A2EE6C? FD:?8 4@=@CD @7 E96:C 49@:46]k^AmkAmq2D65 :? p3:?85@?[ $AC:?<=6 E@@< 96C 7:CDE 32D<6ECJ 4=2DD H:E9 96C 7FEFC6 >@E96C\:?\=2H :? `hhh] $96 H2D :>>65:2E6=J 5C2H? E@ E96 3=6?5 @7 2CE:DECJ 2?5 7F?4E:@?2=:EJ @7 E96 4C27E] $96 FD6D C665 7C@> E96 C2EE2? A=2?E 2=@?8 H:E9 92C5H@@5 32D6D 2?5 92?5=6D >256 :? E96 &]$]k^Am kAm$AC:?<=6 4@>3:?6D EC25:E:@?2= E649?:BF6D C@@E65 :? pAA2=249:2? 2?5 :?5:86?@FD 4F=EFC6D H:E9 4@?E6>A@C2CJ 56D:8?D E@ 4C62E6 32D<6ED E92E 2C6 7F?4E:@?2= 2?5 G:DF2==J 2AA62=:?8] %9C@F89 96C 4=2DD6D[ D96 DEC:G6D E@ 96=A ?6H H62G6CD <66A E96 EC25:E:@? @7 32D<6ECJ 2=:G6]k^Am People are also reading… Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road Vayda is ready to find her forever home Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Marion's fire-EMS chief is leaving Marion to serve the Commonwealth Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness kAm%96 H@C<D9@A 4@DE :D Sf_] %96C6 :D ?@ D6A2C2E6 >2E6C:2=D 766]k^AmkAm!2CE:4:A2?ED 2C6 FC865 E@ 3C:?8 2 D?24<]k^AmkAm':D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]D6EE=6CD>FD6F>]4@>^Qm9EEADi^^HHH]D6EE=6CD>FD6F>]4@>^k^2m E@ C68:DE6C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest. Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund… Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus An expansion of Mount Rogers Community Service’s Marion campus will double the number of crisis stabilization beds as well as adding more spac…