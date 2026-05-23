Guy Penrod to perform at The Lincoln Theatre May 23, 2026 May 23, 2026 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host Guy Penrod on Saturday, June 13, at 7 p.m.kAmv#p||* ® 2?5 s~'t pH2C5\H:??:?8 2CE:DE vFJ !6?C@5 :D @7E6? 4@?D:56C65 E@ 36 2? 2>2K:?8 G@42=:DE[ 3FE 96’D 2=D@ 2 A6CD@?2=:EJ]k^AmkAmp C68F=2C @? E96 {:?4@=? DE286[ E9:D J62C[ !6?C@5 H:== A6C7@C> 2E %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 @? $2EFC52J[ yF?6 `b[ 2E f A]>]k^AmkAmqJ 2AA62C2?46 2=@?6[ !6?C@5 92D 2 D:8?2EFC6 =@@< E92E :D C64@8?:K65 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5] uC@> 92:C E@ 96:89E[ 36=E 3F4<=6 E@ 3@@ED[ A:6C4:?8 6J6D E@ 6?828:?8 8C:?[ 96 :D 2 AC6D6?46 E92E :D 62D:=J C64@8?:K65]k^Am kAmp {:?4@=? %962EC6 ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5[ “w6 92D 2 DE286 AC6D6?46 E92E 76H 42? AF== @77] x? 255:E:@?[ E96 >FD:4 :?5FDECJ C67=64ED vFJ’D A@AF=2C:EJ] {:G:?8 E96 4@F?ECJ =:76 2?5 36:?8 2 72>:=J >2? W72E96C E@ D6G6? D@?D 2?5 2 52F89E6CX 2C6 2 D:8?:7:42?E A2CE @7 E96 A6CD@?2=:EJ E92E :D vFJ !6?C@5] u@C>6C =625 G@42=:DE 7@C E96 v2:E96C '@42= q2?5[ vFJ 4@?E:?F6D E@ C2:D6 E96 32C 7@C E96 $@FE96C? v@DA6= 86?C6]”k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Spanberger vetoes cannabis market, delaying legalization another year kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa… Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes.