Funds sought for solar feasibility Staff reports May 26, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wytheville Council on May 11 gave the go ahead to seeking funding for a feasibility study for a solar project at the town landfill.kAms:C64E@C @7 !F3=:4 &E:=:E:6D 2?5 t?8:?66C:?8 q:==J p?56CD@? E@=5 4@F?4:= >6>36CD E92E E96 s6A2CE>6?E @7 t?G:C@?>6?E2= "F2=:EJ 92D 2==@H65 4=@D65 =2?57:==D[ =:<6 (JE96G:==6’D[ E@ 36 FD65 7@C D@=2C]k^AmkAmp?56CD@? D2:5 E96 4@?DF=E2?E H@F=5 AC@G:56 2 DEF56?E 6G2=F2E:?8 E96 A@E6?E:2= D@=2C AC@;64E’D 4@DED[ C6G6?F6D 2?5 7:?2?4:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D]k^AmkAm%96 DEF5J[ H9:49 p?56CD@? 42==65 2 AC@@7 @7 4@?46AE[ H@F=5 36 2C@F?5 Sc_[___[ H:E9 2? 255:E:@?2= Sad[___ ?66565 E@ 4@>A=6E6 E96 AC@;64E 27E6CH2C5]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically kAmr@F?4:= 2=D@ 28C665 E@ =@@< 2E H2JD E@ 3C:?8 7F?5:?8 E@ q6E96= p|t r9FC49]k^AmkAm!2EC:4:2 pFDE:?[ DA62<:?8 @? 3692=7 @7 E96 9@FD6 @7 H@CD9:A 3F:=E :? `gha[ 9:89=:89E65 E96 FC86?E DECF4EFC2= C6A2:CD ?66565 2E q6E96=[ D2J:?8 E92E 9:DE@C:4 3F:=5:?8D 5@?’E H2:E 2?5 6G6CJ 56=2J :?4C62D6D 4@DED 7@C C6A2:CD]k^AmkAmpFDE:? ?@E65 E92E E96 E@H?[ H:E9 2 >@56DE :?G6DE>6?E[ 42? F?=@4< =2C86C DF>D 7C@> E96 DE2E6 2?5 7656C2= 8@G6C?>6?ED E92E 4@F=5 36 FD65 E@ 96=A C6A2:C E96 9:DE@C:4 49FC49] $96 D2:5 E96 49FC49 92D 366? F?DF446DD7F= :? 2AA=J:?8 7@C >F=E:A=6 8C2?ED]k^Am kAmy@D6A9 w2?5 D2:5 E92E 96 36=:6G6D E96C6 >2J 2=C625J 36 7F?5D :? A=246[ A2CE:4F=2C=J E9C@F89 E96 5@H?E@H? 72ç256 AC@8C2>[ E92E 4@F=5 36?67:E q6E96=]k^Am kAmx? @E96C ?6HD[ r@F?4:= F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 2 $2EFC52J[ yF=J ad[ DEC66E 4=@DFC6 @? t2DE uC2?<=:? 2?5 $@FE9 u:7E9 7@C E96 (JE96G:==6 %C2:?:?8 $49@@= rF=EFC2= r6?E6C’D 7:7E9 2??F2= DEC66E 72:C[ D6E 7@C g 2]>] E@ d A]>]k^AmkAm%96 :?2F8FC2= |2J@C’D rFA q=@@5 sC:G6[ D4965F=65 7@C ?@@? E@ e A]>] @? yF?6 ``[ 96=5 :? 4@==23@C2E:@? H:E9 E96 p>6C:42? #65 rC@DD[ t5:E9 q@==:?8 (:=D@? |FD6F> 2?5 (JE96 r@F?EJ r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2= H2D 2??@F?465]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes. Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa…